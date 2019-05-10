Boots and Bling benefit for United Way of Central Arkansas took place April 26 at the Eoff Ranch. Guest were entertained, not just by the catfish, but live music from local-man-on-the-way-up Heath Sanders, opened by Nashville Recording artist Zach Stone.
More in the Photo Gallery
Boots and Bling, April 26, 2019
Boots and Bling benefit for United Way of Central Arkansas took place April 26 at the Eoff Ranch. Guest were entertained, not just by the catfish, but live music from local-man-on-the-way-up Heath Sanders, opened by Nashville Recording artist Zach Stone.