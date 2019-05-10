Becky at B’s Barber Shop is your newest destination for men’s and women’s Haircuts, hot towel straight razor shaves and eyebrow waxing, just off the square in Clinton. B’s Barber Shop also accepts debit cards to make for a smooth transaction. But that’s not all with the addition of Touch of the Heart Massage Therapy at the same location, offering Swedish massage, Deep Tissue Massage, Therapeutic massage, Cupping Therapy and with their continuing education courses done yearly they hope to add new services periodically.

Becky Page owner / Barber is married to JR Page is a graduate from Missions Barber College in Conway in 2019. It is rumored Becky might be the second woman Barber for this area in over 25 years. Becky also spends her mornings as a school bus driver for Clinton School District.

Touch of the Heart Message Therapy is also located at B’s Barber Shop. With sisters Becky Page & Gina Cullum Starkey providing a wide range of massage therapy services. Gina Cullum Starkey a Speech Language Pathologist works with Becky and they both became Licensed Massage Therapists from the River Valley School of Massage Therapy in Russellville in 2015.

B’s Barber Shop is located at 168 Griggs Street in Clinton. The building most recently used to house Computer Medic has been remolded and is very inviting. With the front housing B’s Barber shop and the back transformed to provide a relaxing experience for Touch of the Heart Message they have created an inviting business to serve Clinton and the surrounding area.