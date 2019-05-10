Local and state records were broken in the latest Drug Take Back Day.

The drop box at the Sebastian County Sheriff's Office took in 600 pounds of pills on the latest Take Back Day, held April 27. It was part of the nearly 29,000 pounds of prescription medications collected in more than 300 locations throughout Arkansas, state Drug Director Kirk Lane said in a news release.

The 600 pounds collected at the Sheriff's Office collection point is the most ever for their location, said sheriff's Capt. Philip Pevehouse. It was roughly 2 percent of the statewide total, which was the most ever for the entire state, Lane said.

"(It's) more education, and people are more in tune to the idea of opioids, whether they be natural or whether they be synthetic, that they can be very dangerous," Pevehouse said.

Hosted by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Drug Take Back Day is a bi-annual event that encourages people to drop off unused prescription drugs at designated drop sites in their communities. Law enforcement agencies across the country in October collected almost 500 tons of unused prescriptions nationwide.

Arkansas in the last Drug Take Back Day on Oct. 27 was 13th in the nation with 26,529 pounds of prescription drugs collected, according to DEA records. The state again was 13th in the nation on April 27 and first in the DEA New Orleans Field Division.

"Community, business and law enforcement partnerships continues to grow immensely in Arkansas as more people are recognizing the true value of this program," Lane said in the release. Lane in his release also said Drug Take Back Day is "an expanding opportunity to educate more people about the opioid epidemic" in Arkansas — the state in 2017 averaged 105.4 opioid prescriptions per 100 people, while Sebastian County in that time averaged 153.1 painkiller prescriptions per 100 people, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"Not everything you collect is an opioid. Some of it is vitamins people don’t want. That’s perfectly fine — it’s all going in the incinerator. A lot of it may be blood pressure medication, or someone in their family has passed and they have no need for the medicine they’ve compiled over the years. For a lot of folks in Drug Take Back, they went to the dentist, they had a bad tooth, the dentist gave them five, they took one and they’ve got four left over. What do you do with them?" Pevehouse said. He also said people with prescription opioids could be targets for burglaries because of the addictive quality and the street value of the substance.

Pevehouse said the Sheriff's Office's drug efforts extend beyond Drug Take Back Day. He even said sheriff's deputies will drive to people's homes and pick up their prescription drugs for them if they call.

They can bring it up here and we’ll secure it, and when it’s time, we’ll turn it in for incineration," Pevehouse said. "We’ll help anybody. If they have an issue, we want them to feel better about it."