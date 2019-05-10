The North Central Arkansas Art Gallery committee invites you to view the new Artwork. The Gallery Committee makes possible the gallery exhibits along with the artists. The group is by sign #2 Destination in front of the Conference Center. You may wonder what the signs with Destination & number means. The Conference Center & Wyndham are handing out flyers that are places of interest here in Fairfield Bay with a designated number. If you have not been on this fun adventure hunt not only for children but as well as adults pick up your brochure and go to the different destinations. The new exhibit includes paintings in all mediums, photography, and 3-Dimensional Artwork (sculpture, fused glass, stain glass, and pottery.

The following are the artists now participating in the exhibit: Painters-Mary Ann Stafford, -Suzann Waggner, Ellen Kelly, Jeannie Fry, Faye Rodgers, Diane Dudzik, Jim Tindale, Sandra Marson, Joyce Burns, Dianne Traylor, Susan Peterson, Judith Beale, Mary King, Bonnie Hookman, Virginia Potter, Joyce Hartmann, Mark Davis, Rebecca Loftis, Charlotte Rierson, Buddy Pledger, Diana Shearon, Gay Ryan, Jeannie Stone, Lea Berry, Brenda Berry, Kathleen Hadley; Photographers- Dan Feuer, Lee Phillips, Robert Gaut, Mary Martin, Debbi Brawley, Brandi Vandygrif, Roualetta Thompson; 3-Dimensional-. Barbara Cornett, Anne Mitchell, Karen Gehl, Pam Bourland, Linda Pledger, Eleanor Hilsenrath.

The NCA Art Gallery’s mission is to bring quality Fine Art to our community with good taste and family values. The artists are professionals as well as emerging new artists. The artwork is open to all Artist and chosen by a selection committee under the direction of Art Coordinator, Charlotte Rierson.

Art Gallery hours are Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. unless special events or conferences then the hours will be extended. All art is available for purchase. For more information about the Art Gallery contact NCA Art Coordinator, Charlotte Rierson-501-884-6100 or Conference Center Director, Wilba Thompson- 501- 884-4202. The gallery is located at 110 Lost Creek Parkway, Fairfield Bay.