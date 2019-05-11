THEFTS

WILMA AVENUE, 3600 BLOCK: A 2015 Suzuki motorcycle valued at $6,000 was reported stolen.

HEDWIG WAY, 5400 BLOCK: A cellphone and a 2015 Toyota vehicle valued at $10,500 were reported stolen.

7811 EUPER LANE: A utility trailer, tools, two table saws, a miter saw, a staple gun, two nail guns, a palm sander, a hammer drill, a router, a sledge hammer, a saw stand, two extension cords and a ladder valued at $13,500 were reported stolen from Rick Mooney Construction.

NORWICH STREET, 12400 BLOCK: A 2009 Mercedes Benz valued at $15,000 was reported stolen.

ILLEGAL DRUGS

DAIZHA ARNETTA GRANT OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of drug paraphernalia to pack or repack and misdemeanor public intoxication.

FORGERIES/FRAUDS

A FORT SMITH MAN reported he paid a man $200 to replace the clutch in his car but that he never got his clutch replaced.

AN EMPLOYEE AT SONIC, 3718 Towson Ave., reported a customer tried to use a counterfeit $100 bill to pay for food.

A VAN BUREN WOMAN reported a man used her debit card without authorization at an ATM for $102 and at Walmart for $49.85.

AN EMPLOYEE AT Z-MART, 4300 Zero St., reported a customer tried to use a counterfeit $5 bill to pay for items.

AN EMPLOYEE AT REGIONS BANK, 723 Garrison Ave., reported a man with two women in the back seat of his vehicle tried to cash a check using a false ID.

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported an unknown woman called and told her she needed to give her full name, date of birth and Social Security number before discussing matters.

OTHER INCIDENTS/ARRESTS

AERIAL ELICIA POUND OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of drug paraphernalia to ingest methamphetamine or cocaine, a felony absconding warrant, misdemeanor second-degree criminal impersonation, misdemeanor failure to appear and failure to pay fine warrants and a parole violation.

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported her 2005 Ford Taurus was damaged at $800.