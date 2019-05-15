A joint operation between Van Buren County Sheriff’s office and Fairfield Bay Police resulted in the Monday arrest of a Fairfield Bay man on absconder charges.

Arrested was Bryon Allen Webb, 42, of Fairfield Bay. He is currently held in the Van Buren County jail.

Officers executed a search warrant at Webb’s home. City of Fairfield Bay Police Chief David Barnett said Webb tried to run out the back door of the home as officers entered, but stopped when confronted by a deputy with a K9 at the back door. He was taken into custody without further incident.

“This was great cooperation between the sheriff’s department and police,” Barnett said.

Webb was wanted as an absconder due to his not making his required check-ins with his probation officer. Barnett said further charges were possible, as drug paraphernalia was found at the home.