A Faulkner County resident, arrested in Van Buren County, is behind bars in lieu of a $30,000 bond after he reportedly doused his wife's home in gasoline Saturday night.

Authorities were called to a home about two and a half miles out of Guy city limits after a woman claimed 29-year-old Johnathon Earl Hill had "poured 5-10 gallons of gasoline in her house."

The alleged victim contacted the sheriff's office around 7:15 p.m. Saturday evening and the 29-year-old was picked up hours later by the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office, according to a felony probable cause affidavit.

The woman told deputy Kenny Hollis that Hill "had been stalking her for approximately one week."

On Saturday, the woman said she dropped the suspect off with his grandmother in Van Buren County so that she could visit with family members who were staying at a Conway hotel. After dropping him off with his grandmother, the victim said Hall "followed her to the hotel and created a scene."

Hill allegedly yelled out "I will burn your [house] down [and] I will blow your [house] up" when he caught up to the victim at the Comfort Inn & Suites.

The woman told Faulkner County Sheriff's Office deputies that she was worried about her pets who were inside her home on Orchard Road, so she and her family went to the residence.

"Upon arrival, [the woman] stated Johnathon had poured 5-10 gallons of gasoline inside her house," the affidavit reads in part.

According to the affidavit, authorities located an empty gas can under the front porch and said it appeared someone had thrown "weedeater/chain saw" gas around the outside of the home.

Shortly after police inspected the home, they learned that Van Buren County deputies had picked up Hall at his grandmother's home. The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office deputies met Faulkner County deputies at the Damascus Police Department to hand over the 29-year-old suspect for further investigation.

During the exchange, Hall continued "crying and yelling, but sat down in the back seat" of a Faulkner County deputy's unit, according to the affidavit. As he positioned his feet in the back of the unit, Hall's foot reportedly got stuck between the door and the panel covering the door frame. At this point, he became "actively kicking the door and slamming himself into the cage," ultimately damaging Hollis' vehicle.

After learning he would be charged for damaging the patrol car, Hall reportedly told police that he did not do anything wrong and would not have followed through with the threat he allegedly made about burning the victim's house down.

"Deputy ... Deputy ... I ain't Terroristic Threatened nobody! I mean, I threaten my wife, but she knows I never follow through with [those threats]," he reportedly said.

During his first appearance hearing in district court Monday afternoon, Hall denied the allegations against him.

Online records show the 29-year-old is charged with first-degree terroristic threatening and first-degree criminal mischief. During a hearing before District Judge David L. Reynolds on Monday, deputy prosecutor Cody Arnold requested the suspect remain behind bars in lieu of a $30,000 bond.

Hall had requested he be released on his own recognizance when appearing before Reynolds via video conference from Unit II.

"I was actually wondering if I can get an OR so I can keep my job," Hall said.

As soon as Reynolds approved the $30,000 bond, Hall yelled out: "Why the hell is my bond so high?"

Reynolds informed the 29-year-old his bond was set that high because he was accused of pouring gasoline all around the alleged victim's house. Despite the allegations, Hall said he maintained his innocence.

"I didn't pour gasoline around that woman's house," he said.

The Greenbrier man is scheduled to appear next at 9 a.m. May 28 in Faulkner County Circuit Court for a plea and arraignment hearing.