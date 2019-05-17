The National Weather Service, Little Rock, is predicting heavy storms through Van Buren County through Saturday evening into night.



The report states cautions about thunderstorms having the potential to become severe at times, with large hail (quarter sized or larger) and winds up to 60 mph.



(Note this is about the potential in the forecast.)



The worst of the storms will begin to the west of Van Buren County, moving into our area later in the evening into the night. The county remains in the "Enhanced" warning area.



Rainfall is expected to exceed two inches in the southern part of the state, lighter here in the county.

(A further caution is being given about Tuesday weather.)