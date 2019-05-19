Crawford County
Michael E Cooper, 1034 Chitwood St, Alma; Chapter 7; unlisted debt filed May 8; unlisted assets.
Logan County
Sally Canada, 336 W. 5th St., Booneville; Chapter 7; unlisted debt filed May 10; unlisted assets.
Sebastian County
Jeremiah Webb, D/B/A Webb Heating & Air, and Terri Webb, 11515 E Hwy 10, Greenwood; Chapter 7; unlisted debt filed May 7; unlisted assets.
David A Vega, D/B/A Vega BroKerage, LLC, and Melissa K Vega, A/K/A Melissa K Vega, 905 M Street, Barling; Chapter 7; unlisted debt filed May 8; unlisted assets.
Linda M Pullum, 1004 N. Ninth St., Fort Smith; Chapter 13; unlisted debt filed May 8; unlisted assets.
B & J Heating & Air, Inc12610 Marble Drive, Fort Smith; Chapter 7; unlisted debt filed May 8; unlisted assets.
Bryan Eoff and Carolyn Eoff, 12610 Marble Drive, Fort Smith; Chapter 7; unlisted debt filed May 8; unlisted assets.
Jennifer Lea McFarland, 14407 Wildflower Loop, Fort Smith; Chapter 13; unlisted debt filed May 9; unlisted assets.
Scott D Synoground, 3132 Mount Harmony Road, Greenwood; Chapter 13; unlisted debt filed May 10; unlisted assets.
John Wesley Brock and Ginny Lynn Brock, 1517 W Browntown Rd, Huntington; Chapter 13; unlisted debt filed May 10; unlisted assets.