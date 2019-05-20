The National Weather Service, Little Rock, is forecasting "strong to severe" thunderstorms for the Van Buren County area, with the worst expected to arrive Tuesday afternoon into the evening.

Today, Monday, the biggest risk is rain, possibly heavy at times, and heavier to the northwest. The rain may by up to 1.5" through Tuesday.



The worst of the weather, however, is expected for Tuesday, as the storm system currently impacting Oklahoma arrives in the Van Buren County area Tuesday afternoon, bringing thunderstorms. The storms will continue as the front moves across the state, likely into Tuesday night. (Some change of timing is possible as the storm draws closer and prediction is able to be made with more accuracy.)



Van Buren County is in an enhanced risk area for the Tuesday forecast.



Tornadoes are a relatively low threat, but high winds and hail remain a forecast concern. Isolated tornadoes remain, however, a possibility.