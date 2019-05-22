Parents are invited to enter their children in the Lil’ Miss and Mister Golden Lion Pageant of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

Orientation will be held at 5 p.m. Friday, May 31, at the Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Library System theater at the civic center, 200 E. Eighth Ave.

The Lil Miss and Lil Mister Golden Lion Pageant is scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at the library theater, according to a news release from Tanya Stephens Walker, contestant for the 2019 UAPB/AM&N Ms. Alumni Queen.

All proceeds will go to the UAPB/AM&N National Alumni Association, according to the release.

Lil Miss and Lil Mister categories and age ranges include: Baby Lil’ Miss and Mister — newborn to two years old; Tiny Little Miss and Mister — three to five years old; Little Miss and Little Mister — six to nine years old; Pre-Teen Miss and Mister — 10 to 12 years old; and Mister and Miss — 13 to 17 years old.

Admission for the general public to attend the pageant is $10 in advance and $12 the day of event, July 13. Admission for children is $5 the day of the event. Details: Tanya Stephens Walker, 870-413-7363.