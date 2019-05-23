WEBBERS FALLS — Two interlocked barges carrying fertilizer broke loose Thursday and floated down the Arkansas River in Oklahoma, spreading alarm downstream as they hit a dam and sank.

The barges had been floating out of control, on and off again, since Wednesday night near the town of 600, which was under a mandatory evacuation order due to flooding concerns. Aerial footage showed the moment of impact shortly before noon Thursday.

Army Corps of Engineers Lt. Col. Adam Weece on Thursday evening said the barges only caused minimal damage to the dam, and that the structural integrity and function of the dam was largely intact.

The dam is up the Arkansas River from Fort Smith and Van Buren as well as Sequoyah and LeFlore counties. A breach could cause these already-swollen stretches of the river to rise even higher.

The two barges around 8 p.m. Wednesday broke free and floated along the river, prompting LeFlore County emergency management officials to urge residents in their county who live downstream to evacuate their homes in case of a breach. On Facebook, Webbers Falls, Oklahoma, warned the town's 600 residents: "If the dam breaks, it will be catastrophic!! Leave now!!"

The Interstate 40 bridge and another span over the river were closed as a precaution.

The barges floated freely until they got stuck on a sandbar around 2 a.m. Thursday. Weece said emergency responders couldn't reach the two barges where they were because of the flood conditions.

The river current pushed the barges loose around 10 a.m. Thursday. They hit the dam shortly after.

Rae Taylor, who lives on the north bank of the Arkansas River only a couple hundred yards to the east of Robert S. Kerr Lock and Dam 15 in Sequoyah County, said on Thursday afternoon that she and her three family members who live with her could only wait for more news on the Webbers Falls dam. She anticipated a breach at the upstream Lock and Dam 16 would significantly raise the floods, which were "already close" to her house.

Instead of breaching the dam, the barges instead capsized and submerged.

"The impact was minimal, but we can’t determine anything further at this point," Weece said.

Muskogee County Emergency Management spokeswoman Tricia Germany told The Associated Press the barges were carrying a total of about 3,800 pounds of fertilizer. Germany says the concern was that the barges would block the water flow through the dam, but said the water initially appeared to be flowing well.

Oklahoma Department of Public Safety officials around 11 a.m. sent a fixed-wing aircraft to Webbers Falls to assess the situation from the air, said DPS spokeswoman Sarah Stewart.

Weece said three of its 18 gates cannot fully close because of debris in the way.

"We assume that debris is from the barges," Weece said. "There's no real obvious structural damage at this time."

The situation drew all but a handful of Lock and Dam 15 workers northwest to Webbers Falls. NWS on Wednesday issued a flood warning for southern Sequoyah County and north central LeFlore County, where the dam is.

Taylor said the stretch of river near her house has submerged a road that runs along the bank. Trees along the bank and on islands only a few feet from her property were halfway submerged on Thursday afternoon.

"If it just gets in my backyard, we’ll stay where we’re at," Taylor said.

Floodwaters from the river also submerged several areas downstream from eastern Oklahoma. The Arkansas River at 8 a.m. Thursday was 28.7 feet in the Fort Smith area. Police in response have closed off Fort Smith Park, the intersection of North 66th Street and Kinkead Avenue and Riverfront Park. The amphitheater at Riverfront Park was submerged Thursday morning.

Portions of Arkansas 255 and 252 in Fort Smith were closed because of high water, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation. Sections of road in Lavaca were also blocked off on Thursday.

Sebastian County Emergency Management Director Kendall Beam said Wednesday he was working with county Road Department Director Jim Carter to address potential floods on county roads. Beam said he drove along the river in the county on Thursday and looked for any areas that might have raised concern.

The river on Thursday morning was higher than expected, according to a Police Department news release. It is expected to tie the city record of 38.1 feet on Saturday afternoon, according to National Weather Service estimates.

"If we see the water rise above 34 feet, we’re going to see flooding in houses that don’t usually flood," said Sebastian County Emergency Management Director Kendall Beam.

National Weather Service officials on Thursday predicted the river would rise to 41 feet by Sunday.

Editor Mardi Taylor contributed to this report.