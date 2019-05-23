A Fort Smith police officer was injured during an attempted arrest on Monday night outside a convenience store.

Officer Alejandro Meza hurt his left shoulder, knee and elbow when he tried to arrest a man around 10:43 p.m. Monday at Flash Market, 1549 North Greenwood Ave. The man Meza tried to arrest fled and struggled with Meza on the ground, the incident report states.

Meza shortly before the incident saw the man walking around the area and shining a flashlight on a closed business. Meza confirmed the man had a warrant, turned him around and put his hands behind his back.

The man then tried to run and fell to the ground with Meza when Meza grabbed him. He reportedly dropped his flashlight, box knife and pliers during his attempted flight.

Meza in the body-worn camera footage of the incident is heard in pain after he fell on his left arm during the struggle, the report states.

The man broke free and ran south on North Greenwood Avenue. Meza told officers he had cuts on his left knee and elbow and stiffness in his shoulder.

Officers couldn't find the suspect at his listed address or anywhere in the area.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Police Department at (479) 709-5100.