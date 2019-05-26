When asked if I have children I reply, “I gave birth to one daughter, but I’ve had approximately 1,900 children.” I’m counting those I taught in high school English and drama in El Dorado and Houston, Texas. In Arkansas papers, I will only mention my El Dorado students.

I wish to say up front I am not a braggart. What I am is a most grateful former teacher who’s been blessed beyond measure. I LOVED teaching. I LOVED my students. I am very PROUD of each one. Yet, the most wonderful part of my career lies in the fact that I have 31 “children” who are still a part of my life TODAY. The oldest are 71 and the youngest are 58. I will mention each briefly in alphabetical order by their graduation year. Girls will be listed by their maiden names.

Class of 1966 – Dennis Byrd became head of Stephens Inc. Media. When we retired to Arkansas in 2013, he arranged for my first Arkansas papers. I will be seeing him at lunch June 20.

Dr. Jim Sheppard was the very first to write me early on the morning my column first appeared in the El Dorado News Times. He and his wife remain in contact.

Larry Waldrop reads me, too. He invited us to their spectacular home last New Year’s Eve. Larry, I appreciate your photography and Cathy’s decorating. Your ultimate “Man Cave” should appear in a magazine.

I am still in periodic contact with Mary Lou Booker, my Cinderella.

Class of 1968 – Gary Burley (Kaye) – Your mom complained when you just “dropped in” at my home for visits; but I didn’t mind. We’ve stayed in periodic contact while your family lived in 3 different states.

I was invited to the 1968 50th reunion last year by Cecile Clay Sheppard and Carol “Dimples” Peace. It was wonderful seeing them and other former students. A number of this class I remembered, as well, from the first “Senior Follies” Production of 1968. Good memories.

Class of 1969 – Cheryle “Charlie” Adams – Girl, you went to the top floor in Houston real estate! Top Re-Max agent in Houston and No. 3 in Re-Max nation-wide. Thank you, Charlie, for sharing pictures and mail while we have stayed in touch “forever.” HOW do you still look SO good?

Bill Booker – President of Roller Funeral Homes in Arkansas. You have never missed wishing me Happy Birthday since you graduated – plus your mail and phone calls, too, have been frequent. I am so thrilled that you are “High Profile” and recognized for your great success. You’re so funny!

Terry Burrow – My special movie and/or lunch partner! I was thrilled to have you and Carolyn Thompson driving to the Village for my Birthday lunch. You were so smart plus being an accomplished violinist at your young age. We attended a movie together only 2 weeks ago.

Gaye Eaves – Oh, what an exciting life “on the farm with your animals” and yet you manage to write books for young readers, as well. Thanks again for your endorsement on my second book jacket.

Bill Hall – I don’t know what to say about you--Crazy, SWEET one--except to say I do not remember a single month in 50 years that we have not talked or you have not mailed a letter or called. You have never missed a birthday or “Happy April” either. I never thought you’d retire as a BANKER! I’m proud of your well-received books and work at The Rep. Check out his books on Amazon.com.

Sandy Lynn – -My “forever Cheerleader!” Our time of communication has been scattered due to illness in both our households. But we always just “take up where we left off” when we talk. I sill remember you as a junior camper when I was your counselor in 1960.

Mark Meyer – After 45 years you finally admitted it was you who anonymously sent me the dozen roses on the last day of school. AND I treasure the piece of art you gave me from one of your two galleries in Arizona. I am so proud of your accomplishments.

Cynthia Scott – Mercy me! You blew the socks off the N.Y.C. jazz scene and you are still performing today. One of your greatest honors was your back-up work for Ray Charles as one of his Raelettes. You have traveled the world with him. Last year we were so excited when you were elected to Arkansas Black Hall of Fame. Check her out on YouTube!

Carolyn Thompson – How great it was to reconnect with you 9 years ago. Today we enjoy regular lunch dates and movie dates and great visits. You have been so instrumental in keeping your class together through reunion planning and frequent news “up-dates.” I love your front porch and its swing!

Class of 1970 – Scott Gage wrote often after graduation. Aleta Murph never sat in my classroom but she has been in contact for over 10 years and arranged a book signing/speaking event for me in 2012. She is currently writing her first book.

Class of 1971– Gwyn Blewster never sat in my classroom either; but, Gwyn you have been such a faithful correspondent. You told me once I was your “favorite teacher I never had.” So sorry the storm prohibited our lunch date, May 9. We WILL do it later.

Morris Emison – You visited me in Houston after you graduated. And after we reconnected later, we’ve met regularly for lunch every one to two months. You also accompanied me to see “Chicago” at The Rep. Proud of your impressive career as a photo-journalist, working for the 3 major networks and CNN. Your volunteer work with autistic children at an equine center touches my heart.

Harper Goodwin – You let me persuade you to dress your 6 ft. 6 inch frame into tights and satin bloomers to play “Prince Charming” in a children’s theater production. You advanced quickly to captain in your American Airlines career. March 16 you flew your wife and two friends down to Hot Springs in your private plane to meet me for lunch. This was SO SPECIAL, Harper!

Nancy Sheppard – You were the most talented of all my drama students. You were accepted by the American Academy of Dramatic Arts to study in New York. You continued your love for theater by appearing in productions at the South Arkansas Arts Center. You planned hostessing a luncheon for me and other friends at your home May 9 but the stormy weather caused a postponement.

Frank Thomas – You have been in constant touch since graduation. During college, you saved your “allowance” to call me once a month and (surreptitously) visited me twice in Houston. I have followed your careers as a television news anchor, Chief of Staff for Sen. David Pryor, and now as a vice-president of Stephens, Inc. F.T., I still enjoy the James Taylor album, “Mud Slide Slim,” you gave me in ’71. “You’ve Got a Friend.”

In Memoriam...Special faithful friends until their death: Robert Adcock (’71) and Paul Norris (’71)



Brenda Miles is an award-winning columnist and author living in Hot Springs Village. She responds to e-mail sent to brenstar@att.net