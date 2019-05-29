The National Weather Service, Little Rock, is forecasting thunderstorms for Van Buren County Wednesday through Thursday.

The county is currently in an area of “enhanced” risk, per the forecast charts, as a line of storms is expected to cross the state from west to east beginning mid-day Wednesday through Thursday. The risk for large hail is relatively high, but there is little expectation for tornadoes and slight concern for wind damage.

The service reported this same storm front when observed in Newton County, produced 2-3 inches of rain along with gusty winds and “a significant amount of lightning.”

Rainfall amounts are expected to be 2 inches, possibly slightly higher in the northern part of the county. The county is not, however, under a flash flood watch at this time, unlike Pope County to the west and Searcy County to the north.

The service had previously stated that the rainfall is expected to prolong the flooding event along the Arkansas River, already at historic levels.