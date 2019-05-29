At TOPS SRD Convention held in Little Rock Wanda Peer & Linda Barney were honored for their accomplishments. Wanda Peer graduated fromTOPS 450 (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) to KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly). Becoming a KOPS means you have reached your goal weight and now you must continue to maintain your goal weight thus keeping your KOPS status. Linda Barney celebrated her 10th year as a KOPS. She was honored at SRD for her 10 year accomplishment. Congratulations to both Wanda & Linda!

If you would like more information on TOPS 450, they meet at City Bank (lower level) Thursdays at 9 am.