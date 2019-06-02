Volunteer efforts have been in full swing since it was announced Fort Smith and surrounding areas were expected to experience historic flooding, and they show no signs of slowing down.

Earlier this week, Northside math teacher Courtney Hardcastle said students, teachers and graduates helped pack up her home, move furniture and secure it with sandbags. Some packed up her neighbor’s home, who was out of town, and others brought food and drinks.

The Southside volleyball and basketball teams worked alongside Northside and Greenwood students distributing meals for OK Foods and packing sandbags for those trying to prevent flood waters from entering their homes.

“Sometimes when you get to step back and follow their lead, it’s really humbling and inspiring as a coach,” said Southside volleyball coach Natalie Throneberry. “They didn’t miss a beat.”

Community leader Sam Price has worked with the Believe in Fort Smith group to help deliver supplies, fill sandbags and mow lawns in the evenings. Even when he’s not out volunteering, Price has been active on social media by connecting people to opportunities to help and resources for those in need.

He also coordinated with his mother’s home church, Northside Church of God in Christ, to set up a donation drop-off location. Price requested donations of non-perishable food, water, blankets, toiletries and pet supplies.

Price said it’s important for the city’s residents to take care of each other — and Fort Smith’s furry friends — and it’s exciting to see so many people using their time and money to help others who have been affected by the flooding. Price specifically mentioned the opportunity to work with Believe in Fort Smith President Marcus Thompson and resident Manuel Sanabria, who might not get as much attention as he does.

“It’s all hands on deck. Everybody’s doing what they can to get it done. I think that just speaks to the spirit of Fort Smith to begin with,” Price said. “We’re all different shapes, colors, creeds, sizes; it’s a really diverse city and we have diverse opinions that we argue about a lot, but when it’s time to help one another, we come together as one.”

Former Mayor Sandy Sanders was displaced by the flooding and thanked volunteers and emergency crews who have worked around the clock to assist. Sanders said at a news briefing Friday morning that several of Fort Smith’s firefighters were working in his neighborhood after their shifts were over.

Since last weekend, several city directors, members of different Fort Smith schools, students from the Arkansas College of Osteopathic Medicine and numerous local churches have all volunteered in some capacity.

The United Way has set up locations with supplies, food and mobile device charging stations.

Shawn Christian, marketing director of the local Chick-fil-A restaurant, donated sandwiches to volunteers as a way to help out. He said the restaurant didn't do it to get recognition, but because "that's how we get stuff done in the community."

“I’ve lived in Fort Smith my entire life, and I’ve never been more proud to say this is where I’m from,” said Throneberry. “People who didn’t know each other, had never met were shoulder-to-shoulder, learning about each other’s stories and helping out. I want the community to know we’re right there with them and we’ll help anyway we possibly can.”

‘The work is yet to come’

Mayor George McGill and Fort Smith United Way President Eddie Lee Herndon said all the work that has been done is just the beginning. It will likely take another couple of weeks before “honest assessments” can be made about repairs and long-term work.

“We are asking you to be patient. The work is yet to come,” Herndon said Friday. “Unlike a tornado, hurricane or disaster like that, we are sitting here at the mercy of Mother Nature.”

Herndon said once the waters recede and evaluations can be made, there will be weeks and months of volunteer opportunities. In the meantime, residents wanting to help may donate cleaning supplies, non-perishable items and register online, so they can be assigned to volunteer locations when the time comes.

“My hope is that the thing that has brought us together, when that thing is over that we stay together,” McGill said.

The mayor noted that the real “suffering” will begin in the coming weeks as people see the extent of devastation to their homes and wonder what to do next, all while hopping between different locations to have their basic needs met.

Residents desiring to assist with building cleanout are invited to a sludge training event at Grand Avenue Baptist Church from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Herndon said. The volunteers and homeowners will learn how to move old furniture impacted by the flooding and other tasks such as removing mold and mud.

“This is the time we have to be strongest, to embrace those that will be suffering, to embrace those still struggling with the loss of personal items that they can never recover,” McGill said. “This is a time we must be a community. Our hopes and our belief in who we are, none of that is under water. It will never be underwater.

“What we do and how we respond in this nationally-recognized event will establish our character for the next 50 years,” McGill said. “We (will) prove to the nation we’re strong, we’re resilient. It’s because this area is bursting at the seams with good people. Period.”