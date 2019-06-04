Several Fort Smith groups are being brought together to collaboratively and contextually address food insecurity in the area.

The Urban Institute is working on a research dashboard to show the different issues intersecting with food insecurity. It will then connect various cities and counties with strategies that are working in locations with similar struggles.

Elaine Waxman, senior researcher at the Urban Institute, said addressing food insecurity is a lot more than enrolling people in SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) or adding more food banks in a city.

She said the “data walks” and focus groups are a chance to look at the quantitative information available and compare that to qualitative information from residents in different cities. Waxman said the goal is to spur conversations that can address the root issues of food insecurity across the nation.

“I realized we were having the same conversation over and over again about ways to fix people’s food needs without addressing the way that food is traded off between their other needs,” Waxman said of her desire to tackle the topic.

From Fort Smith to LA

Fort Smith is among urban counties with the highest housing cost burden and moderate food insecurity, putting it in a group with Los Angeles and Austin, Texas.

While Fort Smith’s overall cost of living might be lower, residents pay a similar percentage of income toward housing costs as those in L.A., Austin or Baltimore.

Waxman said if someone were to look at unemployment rates or other financial statistics, it wouldn’t be obvious food insecurity is an issue in Fort Smith. The numbers, however, don’t indicate the jobs citizens have don’t pay a living wage or give enough hours.

Transportation and accessibility to grocery stores with healthy produce is also a struggle on top of housing costs. Waxman said about 30% of a household’s income goes toward transportation, reducing the food budget further.

“If you want more people to have more money for their food budgets, you could pay them more but you could also reduce their expenses,” Waxman said.

She noted communities can’t fund everything they want but investments can be made into programs that will make the biggest impact. Sometimes this means funding a shuttle for low-income residents to grocery stores or supporting programs to teach healthy, low-cost shopping. This can only be done, though, when there is accurate data and collective thinking.

With food insecurity also comes other issues, which can lead to generational poverty. Waxman said poor food accessibility leads to a high diabetes rate and potentially higher health-care costs, adding to the burden.

Waxman said it’s all about conversation. It’s easy for everyone to focus on the one area they work in, but that’s not how issues like this are solved.

“When people are fretting about food insecurity, they’re not talking to the other sectors that could do something about the things that are really eating into people’s budgets,” Waxman said.

Leading the charge

Ken Kupchick, Antioch Youth and Family marketing director, said the group hopes to have 50 people go through the data walk and another 20 participate in focus groups.

Local high school students, leaders from various organizations and other residents have been invited to participate and give input on the information that, Kupchick said, will hopefully lead to more dialogue.

He said these various groups, which include city directors, the mayor, state representatives, leaders of nonprofits and educators touch every aspect of food insecurity. To make a difference, every person needs a voice.

“If we could start focusing on the totality of Fort Smith, I think we’ll be better off,” Kupchick said. “This has been a neglected part of our city for far too long.”

At-large Director and Spradling Elementary Principal Robyn Dawson attended the data walk Monday as a director and educator.

“The clientele that I work with every day and that I pour almost my entire life into is a poverty clientele,” Dawson said. “A lot of them are working poverty, and because I see that on a child level, I would like to break that cycle.”

Mayor George McGill said this will give Fort Smith a specific look into how it could pinpoint where food insecurity starts for various groups and target the proper programs and activities to help close gaps.

“It helps us as a city and a state to provide the best quality of services,” McGill said. “When we can tailor the services to fit the citizens in our area, then our resources go a lot further, they’re a lot more efficient and effective in meeting the needs of the people.”

Dawson hopes the research is “more than just lip service,” and there will be sustained action not a few conversations to make people feel good for a few months. All findings will be compiled into the dashboard and report, which will be shared later this summer for cities to use.

“We go to a lot of meetings that we don’t get anywhere with, so with this, I hope to see some changes made,” Dawson said.