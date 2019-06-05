Fort Smith Public Schools has hired its first director of the Career Education Center and District Innovation tasked with developing and implementing programming for students.

According to a press release, Gary William Udouj Jr. will work to provide comprehensive and innovative programs and curriculum for students in the district’s career and technical education programs.

Udouj will work with education and industry partners to also ensure career plans meet state requirements, properly track student progress and help them achieve career credentials, certifications and even college credit.

“Throughout his career in Fort Smith Public Schools, Dr. Udouj has connected families to economic opportunity through innovative programs supported by strong partnerships with K-12, business, industry, and higher education,” said Fort Smith Superintendent Doug Brubaker in a press release. “I look forward to seeing the many ways that Gary will contribute to the success of this cutting-edge program, our school district, our students and the state of Arkansas.”

Udouj, a Southside High School alumnus, has worked with the district in various capacities, including a longtime stint at the district’s Adult Education Center.

“He has been responsible for identifying and meeting the changing needs of non-traditional learners as the Adult Education Center has provided basic adult education services, access to apprenticeships, alternative-sentencing and career readiness programs,” the release states.

He has also worked to implement data-driven process and considers the various aspects of education, including community needs, demographics, resources and market trends.

The career education center, which Udouj will direct, also called the career and technical or career and technology center, is one of the largest aspects of the district’s Vision 2023 capital improvement plan.

According to a release, he will join a design team to develop a construction plan for the building along South Zero Street and Painter Lane at Chaffee Crossing.

The building was donated to the district, saving $3 million set aside to purchase a facility. Additional funding will go back to the center’s development and programming.

Currently, the center is slated to offer curriculum related to healthcare, information technology and advanced manufacturing based on the needs of the region and student interest. It will feature standard classrooms and areas designed to look like the facilities, such as shops and medical “offices,” they would actually work in.

The center is scheduled to be complete by fall 2021.