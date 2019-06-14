Additional raffle opportunities have been announced for the flood relief fundraiser this Saturday.

Jen’s Kitty Rehab and the United Way are partnering to host the concert and festival, which originally included one Branson, Missouri, vacation package.

It has been announced that four packages will be raffled as part of the event. Two vacations, including at the Stone Castle Hotel and Conference Center and tickets to various attractions, will be offered.

The final two raffles will be for tickets to Dolly Parton’s Dixie Stampede and the Dutton Family Theater, respectively.

“We have many friends from the Fort Smith/Van Buren, Arkansas, area who visit us multiple times per year,” Jay Wilson, general manager of the Stone Castle Hotel, said in a release. “It feels good to be able to support them in their time of need.”

The free event will include live music, food for purchase, booths sponsored by the River Valley Artisan Market and other activities for all ages.

An official adoption event will not be hosted, but those needing to rehome pets or looking for an adopter for their foster are also welcome. Any adoptions are strictly through the agreement of the current owner and adopter.

Residents who bring pets have been encouraged to follow the city’s leash law and other animal ordinances.

The event is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at Ross Pendergraft Park.