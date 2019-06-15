Fort Smith ended 2018 nearly 3% above the anticipated sales tax revenue, but it looks like 2019 will trend close to budget.

According to a sales tax report from Fort Smith Finance Director Jennifer Walker, the city’s year-end sales tax revenue was $43 million, up almost $1.2 million from the expected income of $41.8 million.

This was 1.4% higher than the 2017 sales tax revenue — it is listed at $42.4 million — and 2.7% higher than the revised 2018 budget.

Walker noted the city’s share of county sales tax was about $17 million, which was around $252,500 more than budgeted.

Franchise fees ended 2018 with a revenue of $6.6 million, or 0.1% under budget. Walker said it was essentially flat.

Revenue from property taxes was also up by 4% over the anticipated amount, bringing in $12.6 million.

This year, however, the total revenue to date is $59,500 less than the budgeted estimate, but that is only 0.4% below budget for the year to date, Walker states.

The revenue for January through April of 2019 compared to the same time period in 2018 is 0.6% higher.

City sales tax revenue is 1.8% less than it was in April 2018. It is 2.7% lower than the budget for the month.

With the local flooding and closed streets, some businesses reported sales were slower than usual at the end of May. Others, however, said traffic has increased because several streets, including the Garrison Avenue bridge, were closed.

Sales tax numbers for May have not been reported, but Fort Smith Regional Chamber of Commerce President Tim Allen and City Administrator Carl Geffken previously encouraged residents to visit downtown establishments.

“Please don’t stay away from our businesses,” Allen said at a press briefing at the beginning of the month. “Come downtown and encourage other people to spend money and let’s try and stabilize our downtown economy again.”

While the city’s portion of county sales tax was 2% lower in April 2019 than in April 2018, and it’s 2.7% under budget for the month, the sales tax revenue is 0.7% above last year and 0.3% above budget for this year.

Total revenue from the county is $17,300 more than the year to date budget prediction.

Walker said she expects the sales tax revenue to trend “very close to budget” and for the sales tax to recover in the warmer months.

“We will be watching the sales tax trends closely the next few months as we begin preparations for the 2020 budget season,” Walker wrote in the report.

Trends for franchise fees and property taxes can’t yet be projected, Walker said. The fees are reported quarterly and property taxes are mostly reported in the fourth quarter.

The Fort Smith Board of Directors will hold a special study session noon Friday at the Janet Huckabee Nature Center for its mid-year budget review and begin discussions about 2020 budget priorities. The nature center is located at 8300 Wells Lake Road in Fort Smith's Chaffee Crossing.