A small-scale bikeshare program is coming to the Fort Smith riverfront trails and parks.

The Fort Smith Board of Directors unanimously approved Tuesday a three-year contract with Zagster Inc. to provide short-term bike rentals at an annual cost of $18,000.

According to a memo from Deputy City Administrator Jeff Dingman, the city, Western Arkansas Planning and Development District and Frontier Metropolitan Planning Organization worked to provide the service. Frontier MPO partnered with First National Bank of Fort Smith and the Coca-Cola Bottling Co. to provide donations and grants for the first year.

It is expected the remaining contract years will be funded through grants and donations to remain “cost free to the city,” City Administrator Carl Geffken said.

“This looks like a pretty good deal,” said At-large Director Neal Martin. “Year one has been paid for, potentially two and three as well.”

Zagster offers programs for communities of all sizes to participate, providing the equipment, software and a mobile app.

The purchase order shows two bike rental stations for a total of 10 bikes and indicates the contract start date is Aug. 9 and runs until Aug. 8, 2022.

Zagster Sales Director David Reed, Frontier MPO Director Reese Brewer and First National Bank President Sam Sicard wrote letters to Mayor George McGill regarding the opportunity.

All three noted 28% of all young adults and 35% of all adults in the Fort Smith area are obese, but bikeshare programs have shown to help reduce the risk of heart attack and increase metabolism at a low cost to residents.

“Offering low cost, easily accessible bicycles not only improves long-term health outcomes but also enhances the quality of life for residents and the visitor experience alike,” Brewer wrote. “We support innovative solutions and continued improvements to transportation challenges.”

Brewer said Frontier MPO continues to pursue federal, state and local grants to sustain the program.

Sicard said First National is committed to providing “active transportation choices” for residents to enjoy the riverfront and local trails system.

According to the contract, Zagster will perform a site survey to determine the rental spots.

Geffken said the rental hubs may be at the riverfront near the skate and bike park, or there may be one hub at the park and another near First National Bank and the Fort Smith Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Zagster will provide on-site maintenance and cleaning services, locks for the bike stations, marketing materials, customer service representatives and a customer success manager.

The company also promises to replace or refurbish bikes as needed every three years and maintain liability insurance.

Martin asked about the possibility of having a scooter program and expanding the rentals in the future.

“With that long riverfront that they have, those scooters are really cool when you can get some speed going,” Martin said of Tulsa’s Gathering Place Park. “I say that, (because) it would be nice as the riverfront develops, that we potentially have the option for scooters.”

Geffken said the city has previously passed on rentable scooters due to issues with charging and ensuring they are returned to proper locations but administration is willing to look into the option.

According to the Zagster website, the company does offer scooters as part of its rental services.