THEFTS

TILLES AVENUE, 3000 BLOCK: A 2012 Mitsubishi Galant valued at $1,000 was reported stolen.

4001 PHOENIX AVE.: A 7,000-watt generator valued at $4,000 was reported stolen from the Target parking lot.

SOUTH 19TH STREET, 1000 BLOCK: A cellphone and a 2004 Dodge Ram valued at valued at $3,700 were reported stolen.

NORTH 22ND STREET, 2700 BLOCK: Tennis shoes, five DVDs, five video games, a tablet and 15 lotions and body sprays valued at $1,138 were reported stolen.

SOUTH T STREET, 1600 BLOCK: A residential burglary was reported.

ILLEGAL DRUGS

KELLI RAEANNA MANES OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of drug paraphernalia to ingest methamphetamine or cocaine.

OTHER INCIDENTS/ARRESTS

LESLIE GENE LOWE OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony first-degree criminal mischief, a misdemeanor failure to pay fine warrant and a court mandate.

JUSTIN LEE PATON OF EUFAULA, OKLAHOMA, was arrested on a felony failure to appear warrant.

JOSEPH CARL LASITER OF FORT SMITH was arrested on a felony absconding warrant, a misdemeanor failure to appear warrant out of Fort Smith, a misdemeanor failure to pay fine warrant, a parole violation and a parole mandate.

BRITTANY ANN MENDOZA OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of drug paraphernalia to ingest methamphetamine or cocaine and furnishing a prohibited article in a correctional facility, a felony petition to revoke suspended sentence warrant and a misdemeanor failure to pay fine warrant.