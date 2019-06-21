The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments which include restaurants, bars, daycares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

The following are the results of food safety inspections conducted by the Jefferson County Health Unit:

• Cranford’s White Hall deli, 8503 Dollarway Road, White Hall. Date of follow-up inspection June 14. Deli walk in freezer door is damaged and needs to be repaired or replaced. Some parts of the deli floor, especially under fryers and equipment, are unclean and need to be cleaned. Some parts of the deli floor are damaged and need to be replaced.

• Cranford’s White Hall deli, 8503 Dollarway Road, White Hall. Date of follow-up inspection June 14. Sausage (43 degrees F), ham (49 degrees F), and bacon (47 degrees F) in meat display case are out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Meat department and dairy walk in cooler doors are damaged and need to be repaired or replaced. Cutting board in produce area needs to be resurfaced or replaced. Some ceiling tiles and flooring in the meat department are damaged or missing and need to be repaired or replaced. Part of the meat department wall is damaged and needs to be repaired or replaced.

• Lil D’s Restaurant, 412 E. Harding Ave. Date of follow-up June 14. All violations were corrected during time of inspection.

• Simplee’s Barbeque, 700 E. Harding Ave. Date of inspection June 13. Sanitizer in automatic dishwasher is not dispensing properly. After being cleaned, equipment food contact surfaces and utensils should be properly sanitized. Dishwasher was fixed to automatically dispense sanitizer during inspection. Potato salad (44 degrees F) and coleslaw (46 degrees F) in the prep cooler are out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Pipe behind automatic dishwasher is leaking water and needs to be repaired.

• Simplee’s Barbeque, 700 E. Harding Ave. Date of follow-up inspection June 14. Pipe behind automatic dishwasher is leaking water and needs to be repaired.

• Burger King, 5515 Olive St. Date of inspection June 13. Observation: Cup storage area has food stains. All non-food contact surfaces shall be cleaned at frequency to prevent accumulation. Observation: Trash cans containing food residue being stored uncovered while not in continuous use. Trash cans containing food residue shall be covered when not in continuous use. Observation: Need to clean walls in establishment. Clean the physical facilities as often as necessary to keep them clean.

• Colonial Steak House, 111 W. Eighth Ave. Date of inspection June 13. Single service items observed in establishment being reused. Single service containers should not be reused. Outside of automatic dishwasher is unclean and need to be cleaned. Flooring under the automatic dishwasher is unclean and needs to be cleaned.

• Briggs Bar B Que Cooking, 2221 S. Olive St., Suite J. Date of inspection June 12. Did not see thermometers in all food coolers. Ambient air and water temperature measuring devices should be accurate within 3 degrees Fahrenheit of the intended range. Saw no probe thermometer to check internal temperatures. Food temperature measuring devices shall be accurate within 2 degrees Fahrenheit of the intended range. Smokers not enclosed as to ADH Policy. Enclose smoker as to ADH Policy. Preparation worker with no hair restraint. Food workers shall wear hair restraints, beard restraints, and clothing that covers body hair. Preparation and storage areas are not constructed or maintained as to be easily cleanable. All areas are to be smooth, non absorbent and easily cleanable. Entire preparation and storage areas are visibly soiled. Clean any visibly soiled areas/equipment. Rest room doors ajar. Install self closing devices on doors. Waste cans in rest rooms without lids. Provide lids. No lid on preparation waste can. Provide lid. Keep lid on when not actively being used. Observation: Physical facilities are in disrepair. Corrective Action: The PHYSICAL FACILITIES shall be maintained in good repair. Light bulbs in preparation and storage missing shields. Properly shield all bulbs in these areas.

• Community Service Office-St. Peter’s, 1515 S. State St. Date of inspection June 12. No test strips observed in establishment. Test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions. Tubes that sanitizer dispenses out of in automatic dishwasher are unclean and need to be cleaned.

• Margie’s House, 5830 U.S. 65 S. Date of inspection June 12. Provide a supply of individual disposable towels or a continuous towel system that supplies the user with a clean towel or a heated-air drying device at each handwashing sink in food preparation, toilet and warewashing areas. Rest room door near kitchen standing open. Install self-closing device on door.

• Shop Wise, P.O. Box 334, Redfield. Date of inspection June 12. Hand washing sink needs to cleaned. A handwashing sink shall be maintained so that it is accessible at all times for employee use, and do not use for purposes other than handwashing. Observation: Observed missing ceiling tiles need to be repaired or replaced. Corrective Action: The physical facilities shall be maintained in good repair.

• RJ’s Sports Grill & Bar, 2404 W. 37th Ave. Date of inspection June 11. Observed boxes of raw neck bones being stored above ready to eat foods in the sliding door refrigerator near side door. Raw meat should not be stored above ready to eat foods. Ready to eat foods were moved to a different refrigerator during inspection. Some flooring in kitchen, especially behind equipment, is unclean and needs to be cleaned.

• The Spot, 111 W. Fifth Ave. Date of inspection June 11. Men’s restroom door is not self closing. A toilet room located on the premises shall be completely enclosed and provided with a tight-fitting and self-closing door.

• Lavender’s Barn, 4501 U.S. 65 South. Date of inspection June 10. Observed employee touching ready to eat food with bare hands. No bare hand contact with exposed, ready-to-eat food or ice. Use gloves, spatulas, tongs, deli tissue or other dispensing equipment. Employee put on gloves to handle ready to eat food during inspection. Observed food prepared on site in refrigerator that employee said had been prepared more than 24 hours ago not date marked. Date marking needed on ready to eat TCS food prepared on site or opened commercial containers held for more than 24 hours. Food was date marked or discarded during inspection. Observed single use containers being reused to store food in. Single use containers should not be reused. Observed hand washing sink leaking water from nozzle and needs to be repaired. Grill area is unclean and needs to be cleaned. Floors in kitchen, especially under cooking equipment, is unclean and needs to be cleaned. Vent hood is unclean and needs to be cleaned.

• Motor Way Grocery, 3432 U.S. 65 South. Date of inspection June 10. Some food items prepared on site and opened commercial containers held for more than 24 hours not date marked. Date marking needed on ready to eat TCS food prepared on site or opened commercial containers held for more than 24 hours. Food was discarded or date marked during inspection. Some ready to eat TCS foods prepared on site were being stored in refrigerator with a date that exceeds the 7 day hold time. Ready to eat TCS food prepared on site or opened commercial containers should be discarded if not used after 7 days. Food that exceeded the 7 day hold time was discarded during inspection. Observed unlabeled container of seasoning in establishment. Food not in the original packages for use in establishment must be identified with the common name of the food. Food workers observed not wearing hair restraints. Food workers shall wear hair restraints, beard restraints, and clothing that covers body hair. Single service cups and lids at self service drink station observed being stored out of their original package and exposed to contamination. Single service items should be kept in their original packaging or by other means to protect them from contamination until being used. Observed single use containers being reused to store food in. Single use containers should not be reused for food. No test strips noted in establishment. Test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions. Observed trash cans containing food residue in kitchen uncovered when not in continuous use. Trash cans containing food residue should be covered when not in continuous use.