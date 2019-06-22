A new sanitation contract for the city of Greenwood has been awarded, although it came with some notable changes.

Greenwood Clerk/Treasurer Sharla Derry said Wednesday the Greenwood City Council held three different bid openings during its meeting June 3. The first of these was for the Greenwood city sanitation contract.

The City Council approved a motion to terminate its contract with Altes Sanitation and rebid it during its March 4 meeting, with an effective date for the new contract of June 1. The city sanitation contract was discussed further both during the council’s April 1 meeting and an April 16 study session, with a contract being approved during its May 6 meeting.

Derry said the city received bids from four companies. This includes Waste Management, which was disqualified at the reading for not including a bid bond in its bid. The city council unanimously voted on Central Arkansas Recycling and Disposal Services as the lowest responsible bidder. Derry said MSG Waste & Refuse provided sanitation services for the city during the first week of June.

A June 7 Facebook post from Greenwood Mayor Doug Kinslow said CARDS would begin picking up trash in the city June 10. Kinslow states in a June 10 post a 96 gallon trash cart would be delivered to the homes of Greenwood residents by July 1.

A city of Greenwood Facebook post also dated June 7 states although the trash pickup schedule will remain the same, there will be a rate increase in sanitation services, which will be noted on the August water bill.

“The bid was for more money this time and that was expected,” Derry said. “Their rates were higher than what Altes was previously charging.”

A notice on the city of Greenwood website states the rate increase beginning July 1 would be $2.85 plus a 10-cent increase from the health department.

Derry also said curbside recycling is not a part of the new sanitation contract. The city's Facebook post stated residents who wished to continue recycling could do so by dropping off items at the recycle center at 104 Bell Road next to the street department.

Another bid opening was held for U.S. 71 corridor water/sewer utility improvements. The city of Greenwood received two bids for this, which Derry said were from M Phillips Construction, Inc. and Goodwin & Goodwin, Inc. There was a $298,061 difference between the two bids.

“And Hawkins-Weir, Jeremy Shores with Hawkins-Weir is doing or did do the bid tabulation, so he took them back to try to find out and confirm with the two different entities that those were good numbers, …” Derry said.

Derry said the contract was not awarded to either company at the meeting.

The third bid opening was for a recoating of a 150,000 gallon water storage tank, Derry said. A $149,777 bid from Jk Tank Services was the only bid the city received. The contract for this project was not awarded either, with there being concern there was only one bid.

The council also unanimously passed a resolution approving the transfer of a 2000 GMC pickup from the city fire department to the parks department, Derry said.