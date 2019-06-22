About 10 Mercy Fort Smith employees were impacted by a recent staff reduction of about 20 positions total in Fort Smith and northwest Arkansas.

A lack of reimbursements from Medicare and Medicaid are partially to blame.

"Mercy, along with other health care providers nationwide, continues to be challenged by reduced reimbursement for the services we provide, especially from Medicare and Medicaid, which do not fully cover the costs of care," a Mercy statement on the job cuts states. "At the same time, we are experiencing high expenses for labor in an increasingly competitive job market, as well as rising costs for drugs and supplies."

The statement from Mercy also noted the health care provider continues to focus on working as "efficiently as possible while continuing to maintain high-quality care and service."

Mercy has a transition plan for those who are impacted. Co-workers will receive outplacement services and a severance package including compensation and benefits based on their position and length of service.

"While job losses are not uncommon in today’s health care environment, our hearts go out to our co-workers and their families," the Mercy statement concluded.