A resident of Alma was recently acknowledged for her contributions to the community on a statewide level.

Nancy Brisher, 65, was one of four volunteers in the state who were named recipients of the 42nd annual Arkansas Community Service Awards. A reception was held at the Governor's Mansion in Little Rock on April 25, an Arkansas Department of Human Services news release states.

A retired schoolteacher who worked in both special education and regular classrooms over the course of nearly three decades, Brisher said it is an honor to be recognized.

"It was a very nice reception," Brisher said. "The first lady (and host Susan Hutchinson) was very gracious, and the fellow award winners were very impressive in what they had accomplished, so we had the opportunity to meet other people around the state. In this case, it happened to be three young women, and they had accomplished a lot."

The VolunteerAR website lists Brisher as an individual honoree for this year's community service awards. The awards have been presented each year since 1978 to volunteers who have made a significant impact in their communities, the release states.

"Award honorees are selected based on their outstanding volunteer service — for demonstrating conscientiousness and unselfishness that benefits the community at large and exemplifies the highest ideals of humanitarianism," the release states. "Award recipients are nominated by the community and selected by the Governor's Advisory Commission on National Service and Volunteerism."

Brisher was nominated for her award by Ruth Dudding, who, along with Brisher, is a volunteer advocate for Court Appointed Special Advocates of Sebastian County. Dudding said she nominated Brisher because there is no one she knows who does more in the community than Brisher.

"She really is concerned about her fellow man, and just not youth, but to provide housing, education, life skills," Dudding said. "It all tends to focus around home with Nancy, I think you could say."

In addition to being a CASA volunteer for 13 years, Dudding said Brisher has also been a member of the River Valley Adoption Coalition for 13 years, a volunteer for The CALL for 10 years, and a member of Habitat for Humanity for two years. Brisher was also instrumental in organizing a mentor program that supported foster children who had aged out of care.

"We would assign community mentors to them, help them get established in their apartment and/or college dorm, help them with their ... additional furnishings, in addition to those that DHS had furnished," Brisher said. "Just made sure that they knew the life skills that they would need to live independently and get to their appointments and things. Just making that transition from foster care to independent living."

This program, Building Bridges, lasted for about three years, Brisher said.

To nominate Brisher for the Arkansas Community Service Awards, Dudding had to answer a variety of questions concerning Brisher's volunteer activities at that point, which she did in May 2018. In regard to Brisher's involvement with CASA, Dudding stated she advocates for the best interest of a child or sibling group taken into DHS custody. Brisher's responsibilities include conducting regular visits with the child, monitoring school records and behavior, documenting medical issues and interviewing the parent to ensure the case plan or court orders set by the judge are being followed. She writes detailed court reports outlining current facts, concerns and recommendations and also serves as the child's voice in court.

Dudding said volunteers usually get a CASA case for a year, within which the case will hopefully be closed. However, Brisher currently has a case that she has been following since she started working for CASA 13 years ago. In her nomination materials, Dudding stated this case involves a young boy who has been switched from over 40 foster homes or shelters. Despite this, Nancy has stayed with the boy through every move, even when the move took him to the other side of the state. She still regularly visits him and accompanys him to different appointments.

"She has been the only constant in this teen's life, and he knows he can rely on her to be there when he needs her," Dudding stated.

Brisher said she has followed this child since he was 5 years old. He is now 18 and has just started living independently.

Denise Basham, senior advocate supervisor at Sebastian County CASA, said Brisher has been one of the most efficient and dedicated volunteers the organization has ever had.

"... Being a CASA volunteer, our priority is always checking on the children, and making sure that they're safe, and that their needs are being met, and we work with the parents to make sure they understand what's going on to help them through the process," Basham said. "Our advocates have to do court reports and ... it's a big deal, and Nancy is one of these advocates that we never have to ask her twice. ... She always gets things done on time. We don't have to be concerned whether she's working her cases and checking on her children. She is just solid gold."

Brisher said she plans to continue volunteering at CASA, as well as the River Valley Adoption Coalition, The CALL and Habitat for Humanity, for the foreseeable future.