A Houston mother is facing criminal charges after police say she allegedly ran over and killed her 3-year-old son during a game of chicken.

Lexus Stagg, 26, reportedly drove her car towards her three children in their apartment complex parking lot June 11, hitting the boy, ABC News reports.

Surveillance video from the complex reportedly shows the accident happen. In it, ABC News says a Lincoln Navigator can be seen reversing and driving forward as part of the game. Two of the children were able to jump out of the way, but not the 3-year-old. Two of the SUV's tires rolled over the small child.

The boy, Lord Renfro, died a short time later at a nearby hospital.

Initally, police believed the death was a tragic accident, but further investigation ultimately led detectives to reach a different conclusion, resulting in a charge of criminally negligent homicide.

Stagg was arrested and later released on $1,500 bond, far below what prosecutors had requested.

"Every parent has an obligation to protect their children, even from themselves," Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg told ABC News. "Cars aren't toys and playing chicken with your kids isn't a game."