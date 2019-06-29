Arkansas State Police has kicked off the statewide "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" operation, designed to spread the lifesaving message that drunk driving is unacceptable, deadly and illegal behavior, according to a news release.

Celebrating the Fourth of July typically means travel plans for Arkansans and others who will be crisscrossing the state on every highway and many local streets. The holiday is also one of the deadliest because of drunk drivers who make the choice to get behind the wheel and drive, the release continues.

Law enforcement officers will devote additional time and resources patrolling to find and arrest drunk drivers. The special assignments will continue through July 7.

“There will be zero tolerance for impaired drivers,” Col. Bill Bryant, director of the Arkansas State Police and the governor’s highway safety representative, says in the release. “We want to be very clear about the consequences of drunk driving; it’s illegal and incredibly deadly and it’s a risk we don’t want anyone to take”.

During the 2017 Fourth of July holiday period, 237 people were killed in the United States in crashes involving at least one driver or motorcycle operator with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of .08 or higher, according to state police. These deaths accounted for 39 percent of the total motor vehicle traffic crashes that occurred over the holiday period. The deaths also represent a 23 percent increase from 2016, during which time 192 people were killed during the same holiday period.

On average, the cumulative costs of a DUI arrest can range upward of $10,000 or more. Drunken drivers who are arrested face jail time, vehicle towing and impoundment fees, attorney fees, court costs and fines, and lost wages from employment, the release continues. A conviction routinely leads to the loss of a driver’s license and higher vehicle insurance costs once driving privileges are restored.

Information about the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign is available at trafficsafetymarketing.gov, or call the Arkansas Highway Safety Office at (501) 618-8136. Information about Arkansas' ongoing "Toward Zero Deaths" campaign to eliminate preventable traffic deaths can be found at TZDarkansas.org.