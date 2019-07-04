Despite a tornado and historic flooding, Fort Smith residents still spent a lot of money in May.

According to a tax report from Finance Director Jennifer Walker, city sales tax revenue was 3.7% more, or $129,730 higher, than the projected budget amount for the month. It was also 3.8% higher than the revenue brought in during May 2018.

The city’s sales tax revenue for April was nearly 3% below budget for the month, meaning the year to date revenue was about half a percent below the projected amount.

Walker and City Administrator Carl Geffken both told the board it was likely May’s sales tax revenue would be down. The unanticipated revenue generated, however, pushed the city back above budget by 0.4%, or $70,163.

“Sales tax rebounded this month, leaving year to date sales tax trending very close to budget,” Walker wrote in the report. “There are some seasonal fluctuations, and I expect city sales tax to continue steady in the warmer months.”

The report states the May 2019 revenue generated through county sales tax was 5.4% above budget for the month and 3.8% more than what was brought in during May 2018.

Walker said the county sales tax year to date is 1.3% above budget.

There still may be a slight dip in June revenue due to the weather, Geffken and Walker told the board at the mid-year budget review, but everything is fine and there is no cause for concern.

“I think we’re OK as far as budget goes,” Walker said at the meeting. “We’re certainly not beating any estimates by landslides, so let’s not go all spend crazy, but we are meeting our budget numbers.”

The two believe any minor deficits will be made up through residents paying for supplies and services related to flood cleanup and repairs, and Geffken encouraged residents to keep as many of their purchases local as they can. This will be reflected in future reports.

Franchise fees are reported quarterly. Walker said the first quarter is approximately 1.8% or $8,000 below the budgeted amount, but it’s too early to predict any trends.