A new policy was adopted Tuesday, in compliance with state Act 430, that requires homeschooled or private school students access to academic classes through the Fort Smith School District.

The law requires this of all public school districts in the state, under certain conditions.

Fort Smith Superintendent Doug Brubaker said the district used to have the option to provide classes to out-of-district students and now it is mandatory.

The district, according to the new policy approved on first reading by the Fort Smith Board of Education, will publish an online list of courses private school or homeschooled students may request to be enrolled.

For example, Tracy Ahlert, the mother of an incoming Trinity Junior High student spoke during the public hearing portion of the meeting, asking about Act 430.

Ahlert said her son has played violin since he was 3 years old. Trinity doesn’t offer an orchestra class but Ramsey Junior High does and would be included as an academic course. Under this new requirement, he would have the opportunity to attend Trinity for the majority of his classes and could also be enrolled at Ramsey for one class.

If a homeschooled high school student wanted to attend Northside or Southside High School for an art class, that could also be a potential option, if part of the offered classes.

Students desiring to attend one or more classes through the district are required to submit a written request to the district superintendent or whomever is appointed.

Request packets must include the course for which the student wants to attend, specify whether they will attend the digital or physical class as some have both, submit a transcript, agree to follow district policies and submit immunization records.

The district, however, is not required to accept every request. Reasons for a denial could be the addition would cause a need for additional teachers or classrooms, or it could exceed the program or class capacity. Other reaons could be it would cost the district more to accept the student than what will be reimbursed through state funding, or it would cause the district to be out of compliance with desegregation laws.

“But we’ll do whatever it takes to accommodate the requests that are made,” said Board Member Talicia Richardson. District administration concurred.

If a student is denied access because of attendance capacity, the district is supposed to notify them if a spot opens up.

Partial enrollment still has attendance standards. Executive Director of Student Services Darian Layes said 10 absences is typically when the district begins discussing juvenile court for truancy, but for non-district students, they would simply be removed from a class if they had execessive absences.

“There wouldn’t be a legal consequence, you would just lose your spot,” Brubaker said.

Layes also noted students wouldn’t get course credit, because they failed to meet the academic course attendance requirements.

Students are eligible to enroll in up to six classes with the district. In-district students are typically enrolled in seven courses per day.

The state will pay a prorated amount of funding for each homeschooled or private school student attending public school classes.

If a homeschooled student attends four classes, the district will be paid by the state four-sevenths of the amount provided for a full-time district student. If a private school student enrolls in one course, the district will receive one-seventh of the funding allotted for in-district students.

The new act was signed into law this spring and the new policy immediately goes into effect with its approval. Additional changes may be made as the district continues to modify its student handbook.