Whole Nedz Inc., a grief and loss support community, will host a free caregiver appreciation brunch from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at Unity Christian Fellowship Church, 2712 S. Bay St.

Whole Nedz is recognizing caregivers to let them know they aren’t alone and help is available, according to a news release.

The event will also include vendors, giveaways and empowerment/self care.

Participants are urged to RSVP. Details: Angela Roby, executive director, 870-643-2950.