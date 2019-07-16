Hot Springs Village police received a number of fireworks related calls around Independence Day. Fireworks are not allowed under Property Owners’ Association policy.

Also, the public is reminded that when windshield wipers are in use, state law requires headlights.



July 3

A wallet was apparently taken from an unlocked vehicle at Coronado Fitness Club between 8-9 a.m. It had cards and cash. An officer helped the complainant look to see if it might have slid out of sight in the vehicle, but it could not be found.

A Villager received several scam Social Security calls.

A man attempting to gather large rocks at Pineda Spillway was told he would need permission to do so.



July 4

Police received a complaint about loud people outside on Cortez Way, but all was quiet when an officer arrived.

After a report of a boat trailer lacking a permit, an officer observed a day-use sticker in the vehicle’s windshield.

A gray Dodge Ram pickup failed to check in the West Gate at 12:17 p.m.

The boat patrol received a complaint of a speeding boat on Lake Balboa.

The driver of an eastbound 2018 Subaru Forrester on Alicante Road did not see the stop sign at East Villena Drive and collided with a westbound 1999 Chevrolet pickup. The Subaru driver was charged with failure to yield. Damage: Subaru, $10,000; Chevrolet, $8,000.

Police went to a reported disturbance on Balboa Beach around 8 p.m.

A boat was reportedly pulling a skier near other boats on Lake Balboa around 8:27 p.m.

Fireworks were reportedly in use on Caslas Lane around 8:58 p.m.

A fireworks user on Calella Causeway apologized for using fireworks, which are forbidden by policy in the Village. A fireworks user on Marin Way apologized at 9:12 p.m., and a man apologized for using fireworks at Waypoint Marina at 9:44 p.m.

Officers saw fireworks in use at Cabo Tinoso Place at 10:19, and at 10:23 p.m., and the users apologized.

Fireworks were reportedly in use near Waypoint at 9:17 p.m., at Toledo Drive at 9:17 p.m. and at 9:25 p.m. in the area of Sierra and Castellon drives.

An officer conducting traffic on Ponce de Leon Drive contacted LifeNet after an individual reported having a medical issue at 9:17 p.m.

A restaurant worker who tailgated in Balboa Gate at 10:26 p.m. said he realized he had forgotten his wallet as he was exiting. He was told to use a manned gate if it happened again.

A eastbound driver who ran into a Chevrolet Equinox, which was then pushed into a Toyota Camry, on DeSoto Boulevard at Nacozri Lane at 10:48 p.m. was cited for following too closely. She said she was checking her speed and did not see the stopped vehicles until it was too late. Damage: rear vehicle $6,000; Chevrolet, $10,000; Toyota, $10,000.

A man apologized for using fireworks on Perralena Way at 11:01 p.m.

A visitor apologized for using fireworks near Waypoint at 11:15 p.m.



July 5

A Villager told police he received a scam call on June 27, with the caller telling him his computer had been hacked, with personal information stolen. He called the number back, received access to his own computer and was told he must send $2,350 to India. The Villager refused and was transferred to another man, who gave his name as “Albert Dawson” and who said the Villager was actually owed $1,000.

The Villager gave “Dawson” his bank account number, whereupon Dawson said he accidentally transferred $10,000 and asked him to mail a $9,000 payment to Edgar Santos in Miami, Florida. The Villager did so on June 28. “Dawson” called back on July 1, asking for $2,000 in Best Buy gift cards. The man called back on July 2 and asked for $1,000 in Best Buy gift cards, and called on July 3, asking for another $2,000 in Best Buy gift cards.

A complainant said someone entered her parked vehicle during the July 4 Balboa Beach fireworks show, taking a wallet and throwing clothing outside the vehicle, which was in a parking lot near Ponce de Leon Drive.

An officer checked on the welfare of a Santona Way dog at 1:23 p.m. It had both food and water.

An SUV driver lost control while eastbound on DeSoto Boulevard around 3:14 p.m. LifeNet took her to a Hot Springs hospital for evaluation. Damage: $1,500.

An officer relocated a black rat snake caught in a sticky pad on Surtidor Lane.

A white ski boat reportedly was pulling a raft on Lake DeSoto at 6:22 p.m., causing wakes in a no-wake zone.

After a report of fireworks, a drone and loud music on Cortez Beach at 7:33 p.m., a group of people said they were using party poppers, not fireworks. The responding officer saw party popper debris, and no fireworks debris. The group said music was across the cove, and they had not seen a drone. Another group said they had not heard music, and saw a drone pass over once.

After a report of fireworks in the Magellan Drive area, an officer saw large fireworks off property, near Goosepond Road.

Police went to a verbal disturbance on Mesero Way.

An officer helped a Villager who was lost in the dark at 10 p.m. on DeSoto Boulevard, near Andorra Way, to find his way home.

A Honda Odessey rolled backward at a parking lot intersection at Coronado Community Center, colliding with a Chevrolet Corvette behind it at 10:16 p.m.. Both vehicles had some damage, but the value was not listed.

The public works department was notified after a large tree fell on Sallent Lane prior to 11:20 p.m.



July 6

Police went to a family disturbance at Los Lagos at 12:28 a.m.

A red Chevrolet pickup failed to check in the East Gate at 7:58 a.m.

Police received a report of fireworks at 1:15 p.m. at Castellon Courts.

An officer found a water leak at Sergio Court at 10:08 p.m., and notified public works.



July 7

An officer assisted the Saline County Sheriff’s Department at the Health Mart on Highway 5 at 2:53 a.m., where someone entered the building and stole items.

East Gate Shell reported a suspicious man in the area at 5:50 a.m.

Police controlled traffic at Toledo Drive at Guarena Lane at 9:26 a.m., while the fire department cut up a fallen tree, and the water department backhoe pushed it from the road.

A Villager told police a neighbor had been watching her through binoculars while she was doing yard work, and he would put them down when she looked his way.

An officer went to the man’s home, and he denied using his binoculars that day, and denied using them to look at people at any time. He said he would not look toward other houses with his binoculars.

Police went to a disturbance at a Frontera Circle home at 12:20 p.m.

A complainant said a male and female were fishing on a golf course at 6:25 p.m., but the caller soon called back and said they were leaving.

A caller said a white SUV was having problems staying in its lane while westbound on DeSoto Boulevard at 7:57 p.m. An officer followed the vehicle on Carmona and Barcelona roads, and saw no problems.

An officer relocated a snake from Los Lagos Boulevard.

After Garland County Sheriff’s Department received a report of a possibly intoxicated driver in an SUV at 9:38 p.m., an officer went to the driver’s home, and he denied drinking and did not appear to be impaired.

After a report of an intoxicated driver, police stopped a pickup truck on Emperado Way at 10:45 p.m. The Villager appeared to be impaired, but said he had physical injuries from a 4-wheeler accident the previous day. He tested negative on a portable breath analyzer and passed other tests for impairment. He agreed to have a friend pick him up, because of his condition.



July 8

A black Ford F-150 reportedly tailgated in Glazier Peau Gate at 8:53 p.m.

A Perralena Lane resident complained of speeders.

A complainant said a pickup truck speeds in the area of Herencia Circle and Porrino Lane.

Several items were missing from the Balboa Golf Course maintenance shop: A red Honda self-propelled lawn mower, 10 used batteries, two air nozzles and air chucks, and an an orange pole saw with a name on the cover. No sign of forced entry was found. Loss: $1,640.

Officers moved a tree partially blocking Mazarron Drive at 6:53 p.m.

An officer relocated a snake from the Las Lagos area.



July 9

A Cabrillear Lane resident thought a noise was someone trying to break into her home, but it turned out the noise was the garage door opening and closing on its own.

A homeowner who was throwing a tenant’s property out on Magda Lane at 11:38 a.m. said she was supposed to have been out by July 6, but he had not served a notice to quit. The tenant said she was trying to get a ride from Hot Springs that day, and the owner agreed to wait. When an officer accompanied the tenant on July 11 to keep the peace, the tenant said around $3,000 in jewelry was missing.

A loose dog was reported in the area of Balboa and Cetrero roads.

An officer saw a loose dog on Balboa Road near DeSoto Boulevard, but it ran into woods when he approached.

After stopping a Toyota for having a headlight out on Highway 7 at 9:55 p.m., Ladaveona Thompson was arrested and taken to Garland County jail, where a Bryant misdemeanor warrant was served for failure to appear and for resisting arrest. The vehicle had been on DeSoto before turning south on Highway 7.



July 10

An officer checked on a suspicious man on Magda Lane at 5:56 p.m., after reports he had been walking back and forth much of the day. He said he was in a good mood and just felt like a walk.

An officer told a new Villager operating a personal watercraft on Lake Balboa at 6:22 p.m. it is against policy to use one in the Village. She said she was unaware of the policy and she would quit using it.

After a report of a suspicious driver on Gerona Circle, the driver said some residents let their dogs wander, and he told one they should be kept leashed. The officer saw no loose dogs. A complainant later called police and said she was concerned about the driver’s attitude on July 9.

An officer accompanied a Garland County sheriff’s deputy, who was attempting to serve an order of protection at 9:16 p.m.



July 11

A pickup truck apparently lost a roll of bailing mesh on DeSoto Boulevard, just west of Saldana Way. The mesh became stuck on an SUV around 9:26 a.m., causing air bags to go off. Damage: $5,000.

A complainant said juveniles were jumping from Balboa spillway around 12:51 p.m.

A caller said people were swimming in a roped-off area near the Balboa Beach pier around 8:49 p.m.

Police investigated a juvenile report.