Some flood survivors believe technology can give weeks of warning about potential weather events, therefore water should’ve been pre-released from Oklahoma reservoirs to reduce the flood’s impact. The National Weather Service and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers say neither assertion is true.

Water cannot be released from dams until rain hits the ground, Corps policy says. Residents want this changed.

“What has drastically changed since then is technology that should enhance our ability to predict rain and rainfall before it hits the ground,” one resident said at a recent flood recovery meeting in Fort Smith. “We used to not evacuate for hurricanes until it was on the coast. Now we’re prepping weeks ahead of time. We can do the same thing with the rainfall.”

Nicole McGavock, NWS service hydrologist, wishes this was possible, but it’s not.

The NWS makes river forecasts with potential rainfall impact, McGavock said, but these are not long range. McGavock said 18 hours of future rainfall is included in forecasts during the warm season — Mid-March through Mid-October. The remainder of the year has 30 hours of potential future rainfall.

If a large system appears possible, however, a general warning may be issued for residents to keep watch and potentially take precautions. With weather unpredictability, McGavock said the staff is most comfortable releasing these three to seven days before the expected event.

McGavock said forecasts can typically predict the general area of rain but can’t really anticipate effects on specific river basins.

The Corps issued a warning about rising river levels in the Fort Smith area and precautionary steps on May 22, roughly four days before the bulk of the flooding began.

“We do our best to forecast rainfall and where it’s going to be, but we still have a long way to go to get to that level of specificity,” McGavock said. “The state of the science isn’t there yet. There are a lot of challenges that we still face.”

‘Would’ve certainly been worse’

The Corps was purposely does not pre-release watering from dams, because it knows meteorology is not as advanced as some think.

Chris Roark, executive officer with the Corps Little Rock District, said this is to prevent the creation of problems. If water is released and it doesn’t rain upstream where it’s expected, the Corps could cause a drought. If water is released and it unexpectedly rains downstream, flooding can also unexpectedly occur.

McGavock said this policy saved cities downstream, including Fort Smith, from more damage.

The NWS forecast anticipated rain to the west, closer to Keystone Lake in Oklahoma, but it ended up in Tulsa and to the east, McGavock said.

Had pre-release occurred based on this prediction, water basins downstream would’ve been full from the dam and then received additional rainfall.

“That’s exactly why we don’t pre-release,” said Preston Chasteen, deputy chief of public affairs for the Corps Tulsa District. “If we had pre-released water, it would’ve certainly been worse. Once we let go of that water, we can’t get it back.”

Instead, water was released based on where and how much rain fell.

Chasteen said a lot goes into the decision to release water, including the amount of flood storage available and if downstream channels have the capacity for more water. In this year’s case, storage and downstream channels were both full.

There also isn’t any preferential treatment for where water is released. Chasteen said reservoir levels are evaluated as a whole, and the Corps tries to keep them consistent, because rain can happen anywhere.

A natural event

It didn’t rain a lot in Fort Smith, but the flood was still a weather event, McGavock said.

From Interstate 44 to the west in Oklahoma and southern Kansas, the amount of rain was a “pretty rare event.” McGavock said there is a 1 in 50 chance, about 2%, of rainfall the magnitude seen in a given year. Some areas had a 0.5% chance of having the amount of rain it did.

Keystone Dam received 4.4 million acre feet of water during the 1986 Tulsa flood of record. It had nearly 8.3 million acre feet in May 2019. The month’s 10-year average is 810,000 acre feet, Chasteen said. An acre foot is defined as one foot of water over an acre of land.

Kansas received so much rain that it was the wettest May on record, according to a Kansas State University report.

McGavock and Chasteen emphasized heavy rain caused the flooding, filling upstream water sources and their flood storage, which traveled down the Arkansas River.

Where’s the water?

Keystone Lake received most of the attention during the flood, but Chasteen said multiple watersheds played a role.

The Upper Arkansas watershed includes Keystone, but the Verdigris and Grand Neosho watersheds also contributed to the flood. These are connected to hundreds of miles of rivers and lakes in Oklahoma and southern Kansas, which are all part of the Tulsa District reservoir system.

Water from all three areas converge in Muskogee and travel downstream to Fort Smith and Van Buren, Chasteen said.

McGavock said anyone living near a lake, small creek or any body of water should know where its source is and keep track of potential threats. She said people who were impacted didn’t necessarily get the heaviest rain, but “water always travels downstream.”

“(The NWS) deals with a lot of crazy weather,” Chasteen said. “For them to tell us exactly where the rain will fall and how much will fall — until we get tech to the point to do that — pre-releases would be irresponsible.”