A man who is accused of killing his girlfriend with a lawnmower blade in August 2018 will stand trial in November.

Steven Wayne Asher, 31, of Hackett has been charged with first-degree murder, felony assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and misdemeanor assault and battery in the Aug. 27 death of Amanda Millar and assault of two others in Pocola. Asher has pleaded not guilty to his charges and is set for jury trial the week of Nov. 4, according to the District 16 Circuit Clerk's office.

A witness alleged Asher on Aug. 27 hit Millar numerous times with the blade and cut her neck in the front yard of a residence in the 500 block of Fuller Avenue. The witness told Pocola police Asher had punched her multiple times before killing her and then fled the scene after the incident. He also punched the witness in the face when he tried to stop him, according to the probable cause affidavit.

A neighbor told police Asher struck her in her left shoulder and in the neck but did not cut her when she tried to calm the situation down, the affidavit states.

Police that afternoon arrested Asher following a short foot pursuit after he walked in front of Oklahoma Highway Patrol officers in the area.

Asher had previously been convicted of assault and battery after Millar in November 2012 pressed charges on him for punching her multiple times following an argument. Millar's mother told police she found her daughter on the ground with blood all over her face following the incident, the report states.

Millar in October 2016 alleged Asher hit her after they had been drinking. Officials dropped those charges because they believed she was the aggressor in the incident, according to police investigator Michael Roeder.