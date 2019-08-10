THEFTS

SOUTH 10TH STREET, 100 BLOCK: A 2006 Mercury vehicle and a 2004 Dodge Durango valued at $5,000 were reported stolen.

SOUTH 10TH STREET, 100 BLOCK: A cellphone valued at $800 was reported stolen.

NORTH 45TH STREET, 700 BLOCK: Money valued at $3 was reported stolen in a vehicle break-in.

1923 GRAND AVE.: Money valued at $1,462 was reported stolen from Pizza Hut.

NORTH 11TH STREET, 600 BLOCK: A cellphone charger valued at $10 was reported stolen in a vehicle break-in.

NORTH 48TH STREET, 800 BLOCK: A credit card, no value listed, was reported stolen in a vehicle break-in.

KINKEAD AVENUE, 5900 BLOCK: A 2008 Kia Optima valued at $2,500 was reported stolen.

GRAND AVENUE, 2100 BLOCK: A 2005 Chevrolet Malibu valued at $3,000 was reported stolen.

FIANNA WAY, 2200 BLOCK: A backpack blower and a chainsaw valued at $850 were reported stolen.

FORGERIES/FRAUDS

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported her credit card account has been used for almost $200 on Lyft services and a bakery in New Jersey.

SOUTH 18TH STREET, 500 BLOCK: A birth certificate, three cellphones and an Adderall prescription valued at $854 was reported stolen.

TERRORISTIC THREATENING

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported a woman called her and threatened to hunt her down and kill her.

MICHAEL RAY OLIVER OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony first-degree terroristic threatening, misdemeanor third-degree assault and a parole violation.

OTHER INCIDENTS/ARRESTS

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported a man put his hand over her nose and mouth and told her he was going to kill her.

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported a man messaged her that she was going to kill her and spat on her while they were arguing.

A FORT SMITH MAN reported his tenant had used his credit card account to buy three cellphones valued at $852 and also stole a birth certificate and Adderall prescription valued at $2.

SIDNEY JAMAL KURSH OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony aggravated assault on a family or household member, misdemeanor interfering with emergency communications, a felony petition to revoke suspended sentence warrant out of Sebastian County and misdemeanor Petition to Revoke Bond and failure to appear warrants out of Sebastian County.