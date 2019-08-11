"One of a kind."

"Always there for you."

"Humble."

They're words used by Maria Ramirez' close friends, coaches and colleagues used to describe the late former Northside High School cross country runner, who on Aug. 2 was killed in a car wreck near Fresno, California. Members of her cross country team are currently trying to raise money to pay for her service costs, which was evident Saturday at a benefit with food and prizes they hosted on the high school grounds.

The cross country team's goal is to raise $6,000-$8,000 to help cover Ramirez' funeral costs, said team coach Jeff Lewis.

"Maria truly deserves this," said Ramirez' former teammate Silvia Chavez. "All of the stressing and trying to figure out what to do is worth it. She deserves this and more."

Chavez and Lewis described Ramirez as a kind soul who always put others before herself and pursued excellence in everything she did. Her boyfriend, Luis Landin, said he and even his family members could count on her for anything.

Ramirez at the time of her death was a University of Arkansas Fort Smith student studying nursing, Lewis said. Her field of study, he said, coincided with her selfless spirit.

"She lost her little brother to disease several years ago, and that’s the reason she went into nursing," he said.

The impact of Ramirez' death was far-reaching. Chavez said she questioned why Ramirez, who she looked up to for her kindness and selflessness, had to die.

Lewis said one of the girls from the cross country team texted him the news.

"Any time I get a text like that, my heart just sinks. I didn’t even need to know the rest of it," he said, adding that the week since her death has been "surreal" for him and others.

"Her brother called me. I thought it was her, because she usually calls me when her phone dies," Landin said. "He was crying, crying. I couldn’t understand anything he said. He kept saying, 'Come, Luis, come.' I asked, 'Why?' He said, 'It’s Maria,' and that she passed away in a car accident. I couldn’t believe it."

While Lewis said the week since Ramirez' death has been tough for the Northside community, he was also encouraged by the outpouring of support. He especially spoke highly of the cross country girls' fundraising efforts, including a car wash on Sunday.

The fundraising efforts on Saturday included tostadas, pupusas and raffle prizes given to event goers who in the morning lined the sidewalk for a whole block outside the staging ground. Team members that afternoon couldn't give the amount of money they raised that day but said they had sold more than 1,000 raffle tickets.

"Even if we don’t reach it, we know we made a difference. They’re doing everything they can to make a difference," Lewis said.

The girls on the cross country team also want to keep Ramirez' memory alive after her funeral service, Chavez said. She said the girls on the team are looking at the possibility of creating a race held in her honor.

But in the meantime, the Northside community will remember Ramirez through their fundraising efforts. Lewis said the turnout for the Saturday fundraising event was indicative of Ramirez' legacy.

"Most of these people, a lot of them, probably never met her. But they heard about the kind of person she was, and they want to help," he said. "She was a big voice in her community. She may not have known that, but she was. She was highly respected."

"It’s hard for me to believe. I still think it’s not true," Landin said. "But one day, we’ll see each other again."