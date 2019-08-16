Ronald Justin Johnson, 37, of Howe was indicted in the Eastern District of Oklahoma federal court this week for conversion of mortgaged property.

The indictment alleges that from about April to mid-July Johnson "knowingly and with intent to defraud, willfully disposed of and converted to his own use certain property," 32 head of cattle that was "mortgaged, pledged to and held by the United States Department of Agriculture – Farm Service Agency." The crime is punishable by not more than five years imprisonment, a fine up to $250,000, or both.

The charges arose from an investigation by the U.S. Department of Agriculture - Office of Inspector General.