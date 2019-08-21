Work is proceeding on a Sebastian County criminal justice system and jail needs assessment project, with further data to be collected.

Sebastian County Criminal Justice Committee Coordinator Mark Allen said Tuesday the county entered the special study in February, with the county compiling data and providing it to the justice planning team. This team, which is comprised of TreanorHL, Studio 6 Architects and Mark Goldman and Associates, will be on-site next week to further interview and visit with officials.

"We're almost there as far as data collection and harvesting and all that," Allen said during the committee's Tuesday meeting. "They're in the process of analyzing (the data), with a goal of providing some input, to compare best practices nationwide, to make recommendations to us on how we might further improve, introduce new initiatives, start another alternative sentencing (program)."

The meeting agenda states a special Sebastian County Quorum Court meeting has been called to present a status update on the criminal justice system and jail needs assessment Monday at 7 p.m. at the Ben Geren Park Safe Shelter. The justice planning team will also return for additional on-site visits Oct. 14-18 and Nov. 4-8.

The committee also heard from Wendy Kelley, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Correction. Kelley said the average Sebastian County backup number for the state prison system, not for Arkansas Community Correction, was 89 people in January 2015, a number which has been lowered to 39 people as of Aug. 19.

"Y'all are doing something right here," Kelley said. "I know it may not feel that way because you're still feeling the pinch, but you are doing something right."

Kelley said Sebastian County is doing much with regard to opioids, in addition to trying to establish a mental health specialty court and already having alternative sentencing courts.

ADC is operating over capacity, something Kelley said is always the case.

"We're usually at 106 or 107 percent over capacity," Kelley said. "We have 15,046 beds and we have 16,019 people inside at current ADC facilities."

Kelley talked about possibilities ADC is looking at to provide relief to Arkansas counties in regard to holding ADC inmates. A census of the Sebastian County Adult Detention Center dated Thursday that was provided at the meeting states the facility held a total of 108 inmates in the ADC category that day. The grand total inmate population came out to 378. The current bed capacity at the detention center is 356.

In addition, Kelley discussed the $30 a day state reimbursement rate to hold ADC inmates and parole violators. The Sebastian County Quorum Court approved a resolution to Gov. Asa Hutchinson, the directors of the ADC and Arkansas Community Correction and area members of the Arkansas General Assembly requesting state action for equitable reimbursement from the state to county jails for holding ADC inmates and Arkansas prison parolees, as well as a study of the Arkansas prison and parolee system and its impact on county jail inmate populations and jail overcrowding during its meeting March 19. The average daily cost to hold Sebastian County inmates is $54.

Kelley said ADC is not involved in setting the state reimbursement rate. However, the state is looking at that rate, with the state Department of Finance and Administration being able to adjust it by statute with the governor's approval.

The next Sebastian County Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee meeting will be Oct. 15.