The process to prepare a Sebastian County budget for the upcoming new year has begun.

Sebastian County Judge David Hudson led the County Quorum Court through a review of preliminary projections and personnel requests for the county 2020 budget during its regular meeting Tuesday.

Decisions made this year will impact the 2020 budget, including the addition of two full-time bailiffs to support the new seventh circuit judgeship for the 12th judicial district serving Sebastian County, as well as operating costs for the judgeship. The new positions will increase the county operating budget by $94,556 out of the general fund. The impact the judgeship will have was also discussed during the mid-year budget review during July 16 Quorum Court meeting.

An emailed request to Hudson from Sebastian County Clerk/Recorder Sharon Brooks dated Tuesday to reduce the Recorder Fund's support of the county IT department from a 15% cost allocation to a 10% allocation in 2020 will also impact the general fund by about $50,000. Brooks stated she reviewed the county clerk's 2020 revenue budget projection, with the reduction request stemming from a decrease in revenue for the Recorder Fund.

In regard to new sources of revenue, Hudson said Arkansas Act 372 of 2019, which concerns the jail booking and administration fee, and Act 822 of 2019, an Internet sales tax, will bring in an estimated $70,000 to the county. This, combined with the aforementioned budget increases, will lead to a net decrease of $74,556 to the general fund.

Hudson also discussed preliminary 2020 general fund budget options. He said the county began 2019 with a balance of $8,466,637 and will have an estimated year-end balance of $7,260,544. The preliminary revenue for 2020 is estimated at $23,412,601. Taking the year-end balance and estimated revenue into consideration, as well as funds Hudson said will be restricted in 2020 for various purposes, Sebastian County will have $26,454,705 in available funds next year.