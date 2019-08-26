The biggest topic on the upcoming study session agenda is the open department head positions and the board's role, if any, in the hiring process.

City code 2-96 gives the city administrator the responsibility to employ, discipline and terminate all officials. This includes directors of city departments, the fire chief and police chief.

At-large Director Robyn Dawson previously requested a discussion regarding the Board of Directors' role in the hiring process for senior department director positions.

“The policy right now is total exclusivity to the administrator for hiring process without any input from the board,” Dawson said at the Aug. 13 study session. “I’m asking to change that policy … but what I’m asking is that he continue to vet the applicants, he get it down to his top three or five to the board and the board is able to go into executive session and look at the candidates and give input about those candidates.”

The city administrator, in this case it is Carl Geffken, would share thoughts about the candidates and any potential concerns. Employment decisions would remain the administrator’s decision, but the board wouldn’t be completely removed from the process, Dawson said.

Ward 1 Director Keith Lau voiced opposition for the proposal and asked where this is a model in other areas of the state or in business.

Dawson said this is common in business where a board or senior leadership provides input on major positions. Ward 3 Director Lavon Morton said boards might not have input on department heads of corporations, but they may have input on Chief Financial Officers or Chief Operating Officers, to which the city department heads are equivalent.

The board previously hired department heads, Lau said, which was a bad idea. Dawson reiterated she simply wants the opportunity for the board to provide commentary.

“I hope you all know you are bringing back politicking of directors for open positions among department staff,” Lau said. “The department staff will politick.”

Dawson said that happens only if “you let it.” Though department staff could approach the board or administration now.

The city has to fill four major positions after the resignations of Police Chief Nathaniel Clark, Development Services Director Wally Bailey, Finance Director Jennifer Walker and Streets and Traffic Control Director George Allen.

Also on the agenda is a review of the departmental service goals for 2020, which were requested during the annual budget cycle.

“These service objectives and applicable key performance indicators provide insight to the board and administration on departmental priorities for the coming year,” Interim Finance Director Vik Runkle wrote in a memo to Geffken.

Lastly, the board will discuss a contract with the Arkansas Department of Transportation for the joint acquisition of several buses to expand the offerings for ridership on the city transit buses. The contract is currently for one year, but there is the expectation that the department will equip all fixed routes with a large bus over the course of four years.

The board will meet at noon Tuesday in the Fort Smith Public Library Community Room.