In a 3.5-hour meeting, including public comments, the Hot Springs Village Property Owners’ Association board of directors discussed a number of issues.

New business included proposals to renovate Balboa Golf Course and to either demolish Balboa Clubhouse and build one less than half the size, or to renovate the existing clubhouse (see related article on 1A), recommended revisions to the governance committee charter, possible bylaws revisions and an ad hoc governing documents review committee update.

Chair Cindi Erickson proclaimed Constitution Week as Sept. 17-23, and Village Walk for Cancer Research Day as Sept. 28. Register for the Walk for Cancer Research for $30 until Sunday, Sept. 1; an online form is at http://www.walkforcancerr esearch.org/.

The WFCR fee is $35 after Sept. 1.

Reports came from chief executive officer/corporate secretary Lesley Nalley, chief operating officer Jason Temple, chief member experience officer Jamie Caperton, governmental affairs committee chair Pam Avila and police chief Ricky Middleton.

Also, during board member comments, 1 director said she believes she is the first director in the Village’s history to have not been appointed liaison to a standing committee.

Proposed changes to the governance committee charter arose from the board’s annual retreat in May, chair Cindi Erickson said. The charter and most or all other board items can be viewed in full at www.exp lorethevillage.com In the members section, look under the governance header. At press time, the proposed bylaw revision was not on the site.

Erickson said director Diana Podawiltz created the bylaw proposal: “Bylaws Article 7, Board of Directors, Section 6, Removal Section.” It was not in the original board packet, the chair said, because it was introduced a day earlier, “so forgive the untimely availability of this information,” Erickson said.

On Aug. 20, the governance committee reviewed the section. Current language says: “A director may be removed from office for cause by majority vote of the board of directors.”

“Committee members agree that a simple majority vote is too easily obtained and that a removal of a director should be a serious consideration. The governance committee recommends revisions as noted on the attached red-lined version of Article 7, Section 6,” a memo said.

The proposal calls for a 2/3 majority vote of the remaining directors, with no recusals, except for a conflict of interest.

Podawiltz told why she proposed it. “I brought this before the governance committee yesterday because I feel that it is a long, grueling process to get elected to this board. It takes a lot of time. It takes a lot of money. It takes a lot of time and effort to serve on this board. It is a very, very serious matter to remove somebody from this body – and what reputations you might damage, etc. So therefore, I felt that we needed to up the ante and require a 2/3 majority vote,” she said.

Vice-chair Tormey Campagna told what the word “remaining” means (It was not in Podawiltz’ original draft.) “First off, there are 7 directors today. Right? So if anybody was going to be removed, based upon that discussion, it would take 5, 2/3rds, correct? Because 2/3rds of 7 is four-point something,” he said. If there was a removal action and no replacement, 2/3rds would then become 4, he said.

Erickson expects to bring both proposals for a September board vote.

Director Nancy Luehring gave an update on the ad hoc governing documents review committee. She thanked Buddy Dixon, Kathy Miramontes and Mike Misch for their work. “They have worked diligently and we’ve gone over every word, I think at least once. But the plan is to keep going back until we are satisfied that we’ve found everything that relates to the CCI lawsuit and ruling that is not in compliance in the bylaws and the policies,” she said.

“Just to restate, this board is committed to making certain that we get all of our governing documents compliant with the ruling as it has been issued. That is our commitment to the association and we’re on it. And they have a deadline of Sept. 9,” added Erickson.

In board director comments, Diana Podawiltz spoke of the need to have an independent governance committee. “I stand by my convictions that the governance committee should be just like our other standing committees, made up of non-board members with a board and staff liaison. There isn’t anything this committee should be doing, of a sensitive nature, that prohibits this makeup.

“As a member of the board, I view our role as a legislative branch. Our CEO is the executive branch. The governance committee should be the supreme court,” she said.

“We are fast approaching our 50th anniversary and we are a divided community. I had hoped to be able to bring some healing. I am finding that to be an impossible task, due to the role to which I have been relegated,” she said. “To my knowledge, I am the only board member in our history who was not given a liaison to any standing committee.

“Yes, I am the chair of the audit committee and I will help write the scope of the audit. And I appointed myself to the unofficial role of the Townhouse Association liaison. This is just something that I thought the community should be made aware,” she said.

Podawiltz spoke of the importance of hearing from all property owners about the future of Balboa Golf Course and its clubhouse and we’re going to have to make that within the next 30 days. “I would appreciate input from all property owners,” she said.

Director Mike Medica said he and the golf committee interviewed applicants and were pleased with all 3. Bruce Limozaine was selected for the golf committee.

“Also, I want to say that last night my wife and I were on Danville Road. The bridge after the gate has been paved. It is a lot nicer. So that road looks like it is finally done,” he said.

Buddy Dixon had no comments.

Dick Garrison said he would be at the Let’s Talk, held Saturday.

Doug Walker, pastor of Mountainside Methodist Church, gave the closing prayer. Village Bible Church minister Jim Neal delivered the opening prayer.

“We welcome your comments, which are very important to us,” Erickson said in opening the public comment session. “Note that we will not be entering into dialogue at this time. The purpose of this agenda item is for you, the public, to inform us, the board, about your views. And I want to make an additional comment based on the experience today. I want to make certain that those comments are not derogatory to any individual staff or board member, nor are they slanderous. Because we have experienced both and those won’t be tolerated from those going forward,” she said.

The POA staff is glad to address factual questions, Erickson said. She asked the public to speak with executive assistant Ella Scotty.

The first POA member to speak during public input, Melinda Noble, said she was “speechless.”

“I understand that now instead of $1.2 million we’re looking at $8 million, which we’re going to be spending almost immediately. I can’t understand how we got ourselves to this position. I see where we’re going to educate the public on an increase and a special assessment. So I am sure that’s going to mean more advertising and massive mailouts; similar to how we educated the public on our Declaration, which was voted on and not approved.

“You’re going to have a hard time getting any sort of an increase in assessments or special assessments. I for one, it wouldn’t bother me if we doubled or tripled our assessments. My problem is the people that are spending the money. I don’t have a problem with the money, itself. I have a problem with the people that are spending the money and the way the money is being spent,” she said.

Judy Weatherly suggested that non-members pay $10 each for using the outdoor pool.

It is under construction and is scheduled to open next year. “This way we don’t have to carry all of the financial burden,” she said.

For guest passes, she suggested color coding the pass to show the visitor’s purpose.

Saying the police chief needs five more police officers, as well as a need for more firefighters, Weatherly suggested a 40 perent reduction on all salaries, bonuses and compensations. Applause ensued.

“We ask for some decorum here,” Erickson said.

“OK, top managers,” Weatherly said. “And that reduction figure, based on what I have seen of our current CEO’s salary and using the low end of (POA human resources) tier 18, we would bring in $392,000. That’s on the low end and I know that it is varying prices for all the salaries, but that could help bring in the type of police and fire department people we need to have: very highly qualified. It would also cover giving raises to our wonderful POA staff,” she said.

Lewis Mathis said the yield sign from the northbound Highway 7 traffic entering DeSoto Boulevard is problematic. He had drawn a map, which he gave the secretary.

“That lane that is the right-hand lane does not inherently belong to anyone except the people turning right from highway 7, because that is the only lane option. The people turning left from south 7 or coming straight across from the shopping center can only move into that left-hand lane.

"As you can see from that map, there is an island there from the intersection at 7, at the end of that island is 59 feet. Now my understanding of the law says that a person traveling in that left-hand lane cannot move over into that right lane unless they have traveled 100 feet with their signal light continuously on before moving into that left-hand lane.

“What we have ended up creating at the front gate, are people who turn left and cut immediately across that island into the right-hand lane, causing people turning right into the village to stop at about 33 feet off of that highway 7.

“Now we have a yield sign that is 88 feet from highway 7. That is 12 feet short of 100 feet, that is permissible, the minimum for them to be able to move in it. Now since that lane belongs to the people in the right-hand lane, there is no legal reason for that yield sign to be there, because it’s my lane,” he said, adding that state law calls for traveling 100 feet with a signal going continuously before moving over into a lane.

James McGowan moved to the Village two years ago. “It’s really nice to be here – sleep good, feel safe and everything like that. Nice place, really,” he said. He suggested adding a fan for West Gate guards, for their comfort on hot days.

Next, Stephen Rust said he had “no hatred toward anyone in here but I very strongly disagree with our leadership and our management. These are my opinions, so you can’t tell me that this is slanderous because I am stating my opinions and this is my time to speak.”

“I hope that the grievance filed against two directors has opened Villagers’ eyes to the truth. I hope that some media represented have the courage to publish the truth. That truth being that our CEO and some past and present board members are on a mission to control the Village and refusing to hear from the Villagers.

"We have a very controlling CEO and a board chairperson right in line with the CEO and a board chairperson who openly states that she does not represent the property owners but rather the corporation. We the members are the corporation.

“We now have further evidence of their desire to control by the fact our CEO has filed a grievance against two directors because they dare to have a different view. This is encouraged in our governance documents. These board members were duly elected by the Villagers to represent us and there is no reason there should be an effort to remove them.

“This action by our CEO and supporting board members demands that Villagers rise up and use whatever means necessary, legally, to remove our CEO and those board members in support of her and give the property owners a voice. We are the ones that pay for the operations of the Village,” he said.

“Stephen, I’ve got to stop you,” Erickson said. “This is not going be very popular.

You’re talking about a personnel matter and you’re targeting individuals in that conversation,” she said.

“I need to ask you to stop. Do I have support from the board?” Erickson asked.

After a bit, Police Chief Ricky Middleton and police Lt. Gary Vaughan approached the lectern, standing near the property owner.

After a bit, she said, “Steve, I need to ask you to step down, please,” she said.

His full presentation can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=4&v=NQ4sZ-Us0Ng.

Dave Sintich spoke next, saying, “Thanks Steve. That was great.”

Clara Nicolosi spoke on behalf of HSV Community Foundation. “We are getting ready to celebrate our grants given of over $35,000 to our local community and organizations that help run it. And it’s coming up on Sept. 19,” she said, inviting directors to attend.

Kirk Denger said POA members are evaluating the performance of each director. Citing the large attendance, he said members “demand” that board meetings be moved to the auditorium “to accommodate the larger opposition group that you see here today.”

Jerry Garcia said 3 things made her happy today, but one “left me with a loss for words. I’m glad about the Renaissance ReMax project. I appreciate the candor regarding the funds that had been for rehabilitating Balboa Golf Course and got used for something else and I just appreciate that candor, honesty,” she said.

Earlier, CEO Lesley Nalley said one reason the staff is not proposing that golfers bear the full cost of the renovation is that funds that were supposed to fund the renovation years earlier were spent elsewhere.

“The thing that leaves me at a loss for words is the rumor I heard, which I am not going to talk about. You said you can’t engage about that. But I would like to ask the board and staff to recommit to finding common ground, in the middle. We don’t need more legal matters that cost us money, time and effort and deepen our divide. We need to reduce the divide by finding common ground and finding ways to compromise and not dig in trying to get our way or refusing to listen to the other viewpoint."

Garcia said discussion should be civil, allowing for disagreement. “Just because someone disagrees doesn’t make them wrong. It doesn’t mean they are attacking anyone. It is simply, they want you to see a different viewpoint. We’ve got to learn, somehow, especially at the leadership level of board and staff, please, stop the strong-arming and legal efforts. Find some common ground,” she said.

“I know that we want what’s best for the Village. We just have disagreement over how to get there,” Garcia said.

Next, Carol Fields said, “Don’t call the cops on me,” she said, eliciting laughter. She said she heard the rumor, too. “I really don’t think that should go through against (directors) Dick Garrison and Diana Podawiltz. They are only doing their job. They were voted in,” she said. “It’s another $10,000 or more expense that could be saved,” she said.

“The other thing is, I have been hearing talk of amenities, the cost and subsidizing, surcharge. We need to keep the golf prices, green fees and other costs down. It is the biggest draw in the Village. That was what attracted my family here.

Saying that the City of Little Rock closed 2 of its 3 golf courses this year, she said LR been advertising golf specials as low as $19 and $29, including green fees and carts. “So they are trying to compete with us and if you keep increasing our prices, you are not going to get that draw.”

She urged a slower approach to renovating Balboa Golf Course. “Why can’t we have more community dialogue, have time to consider it, more input from property owners? Think about next year is our 50th anniversary and you’re going to have one whole golf course closed for the whole year. Why not delay it another year? Have more time to talk about it and have the property owners have their input in,” she said.

Golfer Bob Busse said he appreciated the proposal for bent grass greens. “But with the cost of the entire renovation, I think cost should rule over what is preferred. Bermuda greens are cheaper to create and maintain.

“My only suggestion is, if you want to save some more money, you might honestly look at Bermuda greens versus bent grass greens,” he said.

The POA will post the meeting’s video at some point on its YouTube channel.

The September board meeting will be 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18 in the Ouachita Activities Building, Ponce de Leon Center.