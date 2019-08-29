Justices of the peace will continue discussions regarding the county attorney’s position next month as they work to determine if the position will remain as is or switch under the Prosecuting Attorney Office’s wing.

During a special-called meeting held Tuesday evening at the Faulkner County Courthouse, the Faulkner County Quorum Court, with the exception of JP Jerry Boyer who was absent, debated the pros and cons of keeping the county attorney’s position as is, moving the service over to the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office or subcontracting attorneys to represent the county’s needs.

The conversation followed a request by the current county attorney, David Hogue.

In recent months, Hogue has approached each of the Faulkner County justices of the peace in hopes of stepping down from his full-time position and instead, contracting out the services he currently provides the county as his own, private firm. Prior to the special-called meeting held Tuesday, the matter was never addressed.

The change of heart does not come to leave the county “high and dry” but instead provide Hogue with the opportunity to pick up other private cases, he said.

“What started this discussion is the idea that I have had in the past several months several different entities come to me and ask to do private cases,” Hogue said. “These are not somebody coming to me and asking me to do a divorce. … The opportunities that I’ve had are things like a terrorist victim from Nigeria that has contacted me because I have some people in common with him and he’s asked me to represent him to try to get reparations from Nigerian money for his injuries inflicted by Boko Haram.”

While still wanting to help the county’s needs, Hogue said he feels he has a “humanitarian calling” and wants to help this individual as well as a group of people who reached out to him because the feel they were discriminated against by a business based on their religious stance.

“As long as I’m full time civil attorney for Faulkner County, I can’t take on that kind of case,” he said.

JP Steve Goode began Tuesday’s discussion and proposed moving the position under the prosecutor’s wing because he did not feel comfortable contracting the position out.

Moving the county attorney’s “call center” under 20th Judicial District Carol Crews’ office would provide the skillset of other attorneys and keep the position from falling vacant if one representing the county attorney’s position abruptly left, he said.

“Our current prosecutor is actually serving as the attorney for Van Buren County [and] also Searcy County,” Goode said.

Regarding Crews’ representation on a county attorney’s level in the other two counties that fall under the 20th Judicial District, Faulkner County Judge Jim Baker said the three could not be compared equally.

“I don’t think you can compare Van Buren County [or] Searcy County with Faulkner County,” he said. “There’s no comparison. David Hogue is worth his weight in gold. The money he’s made this county in fighting the oil and gas companies where both of them [the previous attorneys representing Van Buren and Searcy counties] sold out.”

By fighting the litigation up to the Arkansas Supreme Court, schools across the county were collectively awarded more than $1.5 million owed in taxes by Southwestern Energy Co, DeSoto Gathering Company and SEECO Inc. Hogue said he and Krissy Lewis, county assessor, are nearing launching litigation to be on the forefront of other issues they believe oil and gas companies are at fault of.

Because of projects like this, Hogue said he does not want to leave the county abruptly. However, if he cannot bump down to a part-time position, he said he likely would be leaving before the end of 2019. Hogue also said he would be able and willing to help train a new attorney and phase himself out of the position.

Should the position fall under her office’s wing, Crews said a single attorney would have to be dedicated solely to the county attorney’s duties and would not be able to focus on the criminal docket.

JPs considered the possibility of being able to hire two attorneys to represent the county based on the pay that deputy prosecutors currently make compared to Hogue’s salary. Hogue warned against this, cautioning the quorum to “be careful when you say I can get two for the price of one.” Not all attorneys will have the proper experience to take on some of the necessary cases the county attorney would need to.

Several of the JPs grew wary at the proposition that the position could be contracted out to Hogue or other firms.

JPs Andy Shock and Rosie Roland both said they were against the idea.

Goode elaborated to the rejected thought by saying the county “need[s] someone on this campus day in and day out.”

By having the prosecutor’s office staff the position, Goode said there would be no worry about an attorney not being readily available and competent to handle the county’s needs.

“If we were hiring a dump truck driver, I want the judge hiring him. If we’re hiring a jailer or a deputy, I want the sheriff hiring that person. But if we’re hiring an attorney, I would rather a seasoned attorney make that hire for the county,” Goode said. “I just think that they have the best skillset to make that hire.”

When a resident and other JPs asked if Crews, who is prosector over the entire 20th Judicial District, may not be as invested in the needs of Faulkner County because she also represents two other counties, Goode said he believed she would be dedicated.

“I don’t want us to get crossways here tonight, but I would point out that Mrs. Crews lives in Faulkner County,” he said. “I trust Mrs. Crews’ judgment. She’s the one that represents Faulkner County when it comes to Faulkner County interests. And, quite frankly, Mrs. Crews won Faulkner County by a greater margin than our county judge did.”

Goode was prepared to introduce an ordinance before the quorum to switch the position over the Faulkner County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office but Baker said it was time to “change horses” and address the other matter on the agenda. Instead, Goode and other members of the Personnel Committee will meet Sept. 9 to further discuss this potential move.

