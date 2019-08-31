Nearly 80 players were on the Magellan course recently in celebration of the 23rd United Way of the Ouachitas golf tournament.

The 4-player scramble was played Friday, Aug. 23. Awards were presented for first, second and third in each flight, Men’s 1 and 2 and Ladies 1. Players were presented with gift bags and large umbrellas along with plenty of water sponsored by presenting sponsor, Mountain Valley Spring Water and chilled sodas sponsored by ReMax of HSV. Three hole-in-one prizes included $10,000 cash; golf cart sponsored by Jim & Mel’s Golf Cars; and a car sponsored by Riser Auto. Unfortunately no player scored a hole-in-one. The split pot of $85 offered at the end of play was won by Richard Peck who generously donated it back to United Way.

Beehive donated and prepared lunch on the spot at Balboa Pavilion following play on a grill donated by Arvest Bank. Beer was donated by O’Conner Distributing.

Raffle prizes included gift certificates by Casa Verde Garden Center, Home Plate Café, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Mulligan’s at Ponce, Colton’s, Walmart, Club Finders Golf, Rafaella Rose and S & P Golf.

Flight winners as follows:

Flight 1 Men

First Place: Chris Robertson, Jeremy and Chaney Richard and Chris Wasson

Second Place: Bud Lowry, Richard East, Richard Peck and Ray Benefield

Third Place: Donnie Owens, Roy Blancaflor, Mike Tabor and Jack Wright

Flight 2 Men

First Place: Garry Richards, Sean Mullenix, David Burton and Johnny Gibbs

Second Place: Steven Taylor, Jeremy Smith, Steven Williams and Brent Stein

Third Place: Eric Horras, Kevin Yarbrough, Taylor Maitland and Matthew Arnold

Ladies Flight

Cherri Childers, Sherrie Nichols, Suzanne Lofgren and Carol McGrew

The mission of United Way is to advance the common good by creating opportunities for a better life for all. Their focus is on education and health. The organization recruits people from associations across the community bringing passion, expertise and resources.

The United Way supports those in need in the 7 surrounding counties including Garland and Saline and is the conduit between the business community and many other nonprofits as well as working its own initiatives.

For information about the United Way go to www.unitedwayouachitas.org or you may call 501-623-2505. The United Way office is at 233 Hobson Avenue, Hot Springs. They welcome volunteers as there are just 2 permanent staff members.



