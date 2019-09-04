THEFTS

ZERO STREET, 5100 BLOCK: Garden tools valued at $100 were reported stolen in a vehicle break-in.

ZERO STREET, 2400 BLOCK: A 2004 Chevrolet Blazer valued at $3,000 was reported stolen.

5325 CHERRY ST.: Two window air conditioning units valued at $700 were reported stolen.

SOUTH P STREET, 1600 BLOCK: Money and birth control pills valued at $26 were reported stolen in a residential burglary.

SPRADLING AVENUE, 3000 BLOCK: A car stereo system valued at $100 was reported stolen in a vehicle break-in.

MIDLAND BOULEVARD, 3800 BLOCK: A vehicle break-in was reported.

TEXAS ROAD, 7100 BLOCK: A cellphone valued at $1,000 was reported stolen.

YORKSHIRE DRIVE, 4300 BLOCK: A residential burglary was reported.

ZERO STREET, 2400 BLOCK: Two money orders valued at $1,444 were reported stolen.

SOUTH 14TH STREET, 3000 BLOCK: A cellphone valued at $500 was reported stolen.

PARK AVENUE, 4300 BLOCK: A TV valued at $450 was reported stolen in a residential burglary.

BIRNIE AVENUE, 3800 BLOCK: A 2010 Hyundai Elantra, no value listed, was reported stolen.

NORTHWOOD DRIVE, 10 BLOCK: A wedding ring, two necklaces, a bangle, a bracelet and two airpods valued at $1,950 were reported stolen in a residential burglary.

1408 CAVANAUGH ROAD: A burglary was reported at The Rock Church.

U.S. 271 S., 7400 BLOCK: Two remote controlled toy airplanes, miscellaneous electronics and transmitters for the planes, five remote controls and an ultra light engine valued at $12,100 were reported stolen in a break-in.

SOUTH 28TH STREET, 4900 BLOCK: Cash in the amount of $750 was reported stolen.

NORTH 47TH STREET, 1100 BLOCK: A 2003 Ford F150, no value listed, was reported stolen.

JENNY LIND ROAD, 3500 BLOCK: A purse, a driver's license, a debit card, a Social Security card, a Veterans Affairs card, money and a truck key valued at $795 were reported stolen.

U.S. 271 SOUTH, 7400 BLOCK: A portable air conditioning unit and a window air conditioning unit valued at $600 were reported stolen in a break-in.

MUSSETT ROAD, 4600 BLOCK: Cash in the amount of $600 was reported stolen in a residential burglary.

8301 ROGERS AVE.: A hover board, spider wire and miscellaneous items valued at $508 were reported stolen from Walmart.

SOUTH 36TH STREET, 6000 BLOCK: A clip-on camera, an in-dash stereo, a stereo amplifier, a sub woofer and a vehicle exhaust system valued at $1,279 were reported stolen.

ROGERS AVENUE, 5700 BLOCK: Two laptops, a fishing bag and a computer speaker valued at $870 were reported stolen in a vehicle break-in.

NORTH 49TH STREET, 500 BLOCK: Pearl earrings, diamond earrings, 20 pieces of custom jewelry, a GPS and a tablet valued at $820 were reported stolen in a residential burglary.

ASSAULTS

HARLEY TIFFANY LYNN OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony third-degree domestic battery.

CARL EDWARD WILKINSON JR. OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony aggravated assault on a family or household member and misdemeanor third-degree domestic battery.

ILLEGAL DRUGS

ENJOLI DUPREZ DECOTTLE OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of less than 2 grams of a Schedule I or II substance and possession of drug paraphernalia to ingest methamphetamine or cocaine.

BILLY JOE COGBURN JR. OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of less than 2 grams of a Schedule I or II controlled substance and misdemeanor theft of less than $1,000 of property.

CLARISSA LEE AUSTIN OF VAN BUREN was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of drug paraphernalia to ingest methamphetamine or cocaine.

FORGERIES/FRAUDS

A RAZORBACK CAB DRIVER reported a woman refused to pay $15 for a cab ride.

AN ARKOMA WOMAN reported her debit card was stolen and used at a gas station.

AN EMPLOYEE AT KUM-N-GO, 2112 Dodson Ave., reported a woman tried to pay for items with a counterfeit $20 bill.

A FORT SMITH MAN reported someone tried to cash one of his checks that had been stolen.

OTHER INCIDENTS/ARRESTS

AN EMPLOYEE AT DISCOUNT TOBACCO, 3438 Midland Blvd., reported $750 damage to a window at the business.

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported her purse wallet, two debit cards, four credit cards, a driver's license and a Social Security card were stolen in the 1600 block of South 74th Street. She reported one of her credit cards was used at a business inside Central Mall, 5111 Rogers Ave.

A FAYETTEVILLE WOMAN reported her husband was "forcing her to use" drugs and that she was afraid he would shoot her if she tried to get help.

JOE DAN BROWN OF VAN BUREN was arrested on an unspecified felony warrant out of Alma and a misdemeanor failure to appear warrant out of Fort Smith.

ARNOLD CARLOS COOK OF FORT SMITH was arrested on a felony absconding warrant and a parole violation.

GREGORY DAVID COLE OF CENTRAL was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of less than 2 grams of a Schedule I or II controlled substance and an unspecified felony warrant out of Crawford County.

DILLEN GENE KYLE OF FORT SMITH was arrested on a felony petition to revoke bond warrant.

DUSTIN LEE COGBURN OF VAN BUREN was arrested on a felony failure to appear warrant, a misdemeanor failure to pay fine warrant and on suspicion of misdemeanor theft of less than $1,000 of property.

BARBARO VASQUEZ DUMAS OF FORT SMITH was arrested on a felony petition to revoke bond warrant out of Sebastian County.

EDGAR RAMIRO HERRERA OF FORT SMITH was arrested on a felony absconding warrant, a parole violation and suspicion of misdemeanor fleeing on foot and obstructing governmental operations.

BOBBY WAYNE YANDELL OF FORT SMITH was arrested on a felony petition to revoke a suspended sentence warrant out of Sebastian County.

JONATHAN HERMAN WILLIAMSON OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony fraudulent use of a credit or debit card for more than $1,000 and misdemeanor obstructing governmental operations and possessing an instrument of a crime, a felony absconding warrant, an unspecified felony warrant out of Crawford County, a misdemeanor failure to pay fine warrant and a parole violation.

EMILY GRACE STREET OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony theft by receiving of more than $5,000 and misdemeanor obstructing governmental operations.