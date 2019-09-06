Sebastian County Judge David Hudson announced a fall cleanup campaign has been scheduled as part of the statewide Great Arkansas Cleanup.

The campaign will take place on Saturdays starting Sept. 14 through Oct. 19, according to a news release.

Dumpster schedules and locations are as follows:

• Sept. 14, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Central City, City Hall; Lavaca, Rodeo Arena Parking lot on Rodeo Arena Road

• Sept. 20, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Greenwood, City Street Department, 104 Bell Road

• Sept. 21, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Greenwood, City Street Department, 104 Bell Road; Greenwood Rural, County Road Department; Jenny Lind, Fire Station at Gate Nine Road

• Sept. 28, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Milltown, VFD Community Building; Witcherville, Park on U.S. 71 South

• Oct. 5, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Hackett, High School Gym on East Greenwood Street; Bonanza, Street Department on Arkansas 45

• Oct. 12, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Hartford, Water Department, 205 S. Broadway St.; Midland, County Park/Boyer Park Arkansas 45

• Oct. 19, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Mansfield, Public Works Building; Huntington, West Broadway at Cherokee Park

Greenwood residents may utilize Dumpsters located at the Greenwood City Street Department north of the shop at the recycle center at 104 Bell Road on Sept. 20 and 21 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dumpsters will be placed by 7 a.m. on Saturday and will be picked up by 2 p.m. on the same day in order to be hauled to the landfill and dumped by closing time at 3:30 p.m.

Dumpsters will be staffed at all times to ensure that only acceptable wastes are disposed of. Unacceptable items include yard waste, grass, leaves, brush, used oil, tires, batteries, hazardous or toxic wastes, TVs, computers, electronic equipment, cleaning chemicals, herbicides, pesticides, paints, liquids of any kind, fluorescent bulbs and Freon-containing devices. Appliances using Freon must have the compressor removed before they can be accepted. In addition, tires and barrels used to burn trash will not be accepted as part of the cleanup campaign.

Computers, TVs and VCRs will be accepted with a trailer designated for these items at the Greenwood Street Department on Bell Road and at the Mansfield Public Works Building during their designated cleanup times. Those looking for a complete list of e-waste recycle centers with dates and times of operation are asked to call the Solid Waste District at 452-4104.

This cleanup is for residents only and not for commercial disposal. Proof of Sebastian County residency by driver's license will be required prior to disposal.