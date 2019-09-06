Arkansas
Edwyle Cunningham, 402 W. Sixth, Stuttgart; filed Chapter 13 Aug. 29.
Bradley
Jeffery Shaun Steadman and Crystal Kaye Steadman, 453 Bradley Road, 66, Banks; filed Chapter 13 Aug. 29.
Amber LaShaun Patton, 206 W. Ash St., Warren; filed Chapter 7 Aug. 30.
Cleveland
John Arbuckle and Rhonda Arbuckle, 6980 Highway 35 South, Rison; filed Chapter 7 Aug. 27.
Grant
David Heird Jr. and Erika Heird, 2520 Ashley Road, Sheridan; filed Chapter 7 Aug. 27.
Jefferson
Tia Ifeoma Okolo-Isreal, 107 S. Cherry St., Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 13 Aug. 27.
Sheila Simon Creggett, 815 N. Bryant St., Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 13 Aug. 27.
Roosevelt Monk Jr. and Yolanda Monk, 3903 Ryburn Road, Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 13 Aug. 27.
Charles Edward Bryant and Sharon Renee Bryant, 2503 Forest Knoll Drive, Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 13 Aug. 28.
Thomas Chapman Jr. and Theresa Chapman, 250 Chapman Lane, Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 13 Aug. 28.
Ronnie Robinson and Kimberly Robinson, aka Kimberly Reed, 601 W. Green Oaks Drive, White Hall; filed Chapter 7 Aug. 29.
Cassandra Faye Forrest, 1113 E. 13th Ave., Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 13 Aug. 29.
Cleatrice Bess, 3209 Orchid Drive, Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 13 Aug. 29.
Bobby Joe Luster, 3311 Miramar Drive, Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 13 Aug. 30.
Justin Latdrik and Patricia Latdrik, 201 Harrod Road, White Hall; filed Chapter 13 Aug. 30.
Robin D. Kelsey and Christy D. Kelsey, P.O. Box 163, Tucker; filed Chapter 13 Aug. 30.
Kenny Ray Barkin, 1301 W. 25th Ave., Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 7 Aug. 31.
Theodis McGhee, III601 W. Green Oak, White Hall; filed Chapter 13 Aug. 31.