A pursuit on Friday afternoon in Poteau led to the arrest of a man suspected of violating a court order and dealing drugs.

Eltrone Hornback, 45, of Poteau was arrested on suspicion of multiple traffic and drug charges and an escape from GPS monitoring warrant. Hornback allegedly led Poteau police in a vehicle and foot pursuit before he was arrested, according to a Police Department news release.

Officer Dan Kasper around 3 p.m. Friday tried to make a traffic stop on a 2004 Chevrolet Malibu on Shaw Boulevard for a failure to signal turn and was led on a vehicle pursuit. The driver, later identified as Hornback, stopped the car in an alleyway off Clayton Avenue and tried to flee on foot.

After his arrest, Hornback was transported to a medical facility after officers found drugs in his mouth and he said he was short of breath. Authorities later found a suspected controlled dangerous substance packaged in a way consistent with distribution inside the vehicle.

Hornback after being medically cleared will be booked into the LeFlore County Jail on suspicion of his charges from this incident and his warrant. Exact charges were not determined Friday, the release states.