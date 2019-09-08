While they would like for suicide to never happen, officials say the prevalence of suicidal subject reports in Fort Smith helps prevent it.

Officials at the Five West Crisis Stabilization Unit and University of Arkansas Fort Smith say they prefer to receive such reports, which are indicators that people with suicidal ideations are willing to talk about it. It's one of the reasons CSU Director Joey Potts spoke highly of their record 98 admissions in July — about half of which, she said, "(had) some suicidality involved."

Potts said "a large percentage of the population" both experiences feelings of hopelessness and struggles with impulsivity, which combined can lead to suicidal thoughts. Arkansas in 2017 had the 10th-highest statewide suicide rate in the country at 20.8 per 100,000 people according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

UAFS Dean of Students Dave Stevens said he sees students who have had thoughts of harming themselves "about four times a semester."

"There are certain times of the semester when it’s more difficult. Obviously, right after mid-terms, that’s when students find out that they might not be achieving as highly as they would have hoped. Also, around the holidays is always a very difficult time for a lot of people," Stevens said. "Spring break, for whatever reason, is a difficult time, because they’re having to return home and go into environments with family that may not be positive."

Stevens said students are often honest with him and others when he asks them if they have had thoughts of harming themselves. When they admit these thoughts, he said, the conversation turns into a persuasive one, where he tells them things will get better and that there are professionals who can help them.

UAFS faculty, resident assistants and others also go through 'question, persuade and refer' training, which Stevens said helps faculty and staff break down what to do if they find themselves talking to someone with suicidal ideations.

"We typically try to get our licensed professional counselor involved, and our counseling clinic is staffed by licensed professionals from Western Arkansas Guidance Center here in town. They’re very well-trained, very well-versed," Stevens said. "With our RAs, we go through some role playing."

Regardless of the context in which they learn about someone's suicidal thoughts, anyone speaking to them should take their statements seriously, Potts said. She said they should not question whether their statements are a manipulation or a viable threat and instead treat them as if they plan to end their lives.

Potts also said possible predictors such as previous attempts and family history should also be taken into consideration.

"We’ve talked before about how all of those things make your chances greater, but we don’t know for sure, so I think every time that someone says they’re suicidal or every time they make an attempt, whether they’ve deemed it really serious or not, we need to look at the underlying cause of that," she said.

Ultimately, anyone speaking to a person with suicidal thoughts should listen attentively, Potts said.

"If no one takes the time to hear them, then you don’t know what their situation is, so I think a big part of it, a huge piece, is that people need to be heard," she said.