While some people might not want to voluntarily share personal information with the federal government, the Fort Smith Board of Directors wants an accurate count of residents to ensure the city receives the proper amount of federal resources.

The 2020 United States Census is next year, and the board wants to make sure every resident is accounted for.

Materials from the U.S. Census Bureau indicate the information determines the amount of Congressional representation for each state, voting and school district boundaries, and the “allocation of billions of dollars in funding for many federal programs.”

Arkansas received $9.8 billion in Fiscal Year 2016 through 55 federal spending programs, including Medicaid, federal student loans, supplemental nutrition assistance program (SNAP), transportation grants, education grants and housing vouchers. The funding was guided by data from the 2010 Census.

The information packet indicates that an undercount of just 1%, or 30,000 people could result in lost funds of nearly $1 billion over a 10 year period.

According to a memo from Deputy City Administrator Jeff Dingman to City Administrator Carl Geffken, a recommended method to ensure proper count is the establishment of a “Local Complete Count Committee.”

Dingman wrote many cities have “hard to count” populations that might not be counted accurately unless there is an effort to reach out to them and encourage participation. These groups include small children, the elderly, non-English speakers, certain religious or ethnic groups, university students and indigent or transient populations.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson recently announced an Arkansas Complete Counts Committee and local municipalities need to select people who can “facilitate trusted outreach to the various (hard to count) communities, including providing materials in different languages, attending events or canvassing certain neighborhoods with specific information.”

While the Census will accommodate the count online, Dingman wrote that some members of HTC populations don’t have internet access. This means the city will need to partner with schools, public libraries and potentially employers to help establish kiosks for those wishing to participate. There could even be mobile kiosks taken to community events.

Administration is putting together a list of potential people to invite to join the committee. Those who are interested in volunteering are encouraged to contact Dingman (jdingman@fortsmithar.gov).

The committee is expected to be formed by the end of October and at least one meeting held before the middle of November. There will be a “big push” for advertising the Census and encouraging participation at the beginning of next year, but Dingman said the committee needs to have “some solid plans” on how to reach certain HTC populations before the spring send-out of Census materials occurs.

The board will also discuss a settlement offer from TNT Inc., a Utilities Department contractor, which forwarded a settlement offer in a dispute related to a city evaluation that the work performed didn’t meet the requirements of the contract. The dispute is over reconciling the work in the contract and how much the city owes, Dingman wrote in a memo to Geffken.

City Attorney Jerry Canfield and Utilities staff believe the offer should be rejected. The city will consider the offer and make “any appropriate counteroffers determined by the city’s policymakers,” Canfield wrote in a letter, according to the memo.

Lastly, the board will do its annual review of board best practices.

The study session will be held at noon Tuesday in the Community Room of the Fort Smith Public Library.